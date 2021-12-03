remark-lint rule to warn when strong markers are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that strong markers are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-strong-marker

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintStrongMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-strong-marker@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintStrongMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-strong-marker@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintStrongMarker from 'remark-lint-strong-marker' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintStrongMarker) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-strong-marker example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-strong-marker", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintStrongMarker .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'*' — prefer asterisks

— prefer asterisks '_' — prefer underscores

— prefer underscores 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further strong differs

Recommendation

Underscores and asterisks work slightly different: asterisks can form strong in more cases than underscores. Because underscores are sometimes used to represent normal underscores inside words, there are extra rules supporting that. Asterisks can also be used as the marker of more constructs than underscores: lists. Due to having simpler parsing rules, looking more like syntax, and that they can be used for more constructs, it’s recommended to prefer asterisks.

Fix

remark-stringify formats strong with asterisks by default. Pass strong: '_' to always use underscores.

Examples

In

**foo** and **bar** .

Out

No messages.

In

__foo__ and __bar__ .

Out

No messages.

In

**foo** and __bar__ .

Out

1:13-1:20: Strong should use `*` as a marker

When configured with '*' .

In

**foo** .

Out

No messages.

When configured with '_' .

In

__foo__ .

Out

No messages.

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect strong marker `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'*'`, or `'_'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer