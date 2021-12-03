openbase logo
remark-lint-rule-style

by remarkjs
3.1.1 (see all)

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.3K

GitHub Stars

789

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-lint-rule-style

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

remark-lint rule to warn when rule markers are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that rules (thematic breaks, horizontal rules) are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

PresetSetting
remark-preset-lint-consistent'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide'---'

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-rule-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'remark-lint-rule-style'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkLint)
    .use(remarkLintRuleStyle)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-rule-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
     "remark-lint",
+    "remark-lint-rule-style",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintRuleStyle.

unified().use(remarkLintRuleStyle[, config])

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent') are accepted:

  • string (example: '** * **', '___') — thematic break to prefer
  • 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further rules differ

Recommendation

Rules consist of a *, -, or _ character, which occurs at least three times with nothing else except for arbitrary spaces or tabs on a single line. Using spaces, tabs, and more than three markers seems unnecessary work to type out. Because asterisks can be used as a marker for more markdown constructs, it’s recommended to use that for rules (and lists, emphasis, strong) too. Due to this, it’s recommended to pass '***'.

Fix

remark-stringify formats rules with *** by default. There are three settings to control rules:

Examples

ok.md

When configured with '* * *'.

In
* * *

* * *
Out

No messages.

ok.md

When configured with '_______'.

In
_______

_______
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md
In
***

* * *
Out
3:1-3:6: Rules should use `***`
not-ok.md

When configured with '💩'.

Out
1:1: Incorrect preferred rule style: provide a correct markdown rule or `'consistent'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

