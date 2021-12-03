remark-lint rule to warn when rule markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that rules (thematic breaks, horizontal rules) are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'---'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-rule-style
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'remark-lint-rule-style'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintRuleStyle)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-rule-style example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-rule-style",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintRuleStyle.
unified().use(remarkLintRuleStyle[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
string (example:
'** * **',
'___')
— thematic break to prefer
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further rules differ
Rules consist of a
*,
-, or
_ character, which occurs at least three
times with nothing else except for arbitrary spaces or tabs on a single line.
Using spaces, tabs, and more than three markers seems unnecessary work to
type out.
Because asterisks can be used as a marker for more markdown constructs,
it’s recommended to use that for rules (and lists, emphasis, strong) too.
Due to this, it’s recommended to pass
'***'.
remark-stringify
formats rules with
*** by default.
There are three settings to control rules:
rule
(default:
'*') — marker
ruleRepetition
(default:
3) — repetitions
ruleSpaces
(default:
false) — use spaces between markers
ok.md
When configured with
'* * *'.
* * *
* * *
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'_______'.
_______
_______
No messages.
not-ok.md
***
* * *
3:1-3:6: Rules should use `***`
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect preferred rule style: provide a correct markdown rule or `'consistent'`
