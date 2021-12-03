remark-lint rule to warn when rule markers are inconsistent.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that rules (thematic breaks, horizontal rules) are consistent.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-rule-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-rule-style@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintRuleStyle from 'remark-lint-rule-style' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintRuleStyle) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-rule-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-rule-style", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintRuleStyle .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

string (example: '** * **' , '___' ) — thematic break to prefer

(example: , ) — thematic break to prefer 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further rules differ

Recommendation

Rules consist of a * , - , or _ character, which occurs at least three times with nothing else except for arbitrary spaces or tabs on a single line. Using spaces, tabs, and more than three markers seems unnecessary work to type out. Because asterisks can be used as a marker for more markdown constructs, it’s recommended to use that for rules (and lists, emphasis, strong) too. Due to this, it’s recommended to pass '***' .

Fix

remark-stringify formats rules with *** by default. There are three settings to control rules:

rule (default: '*' ) — marker

(default: ) — marker ruleRepetition (default: 3 ) — repetitions

(default: ) — repetitions ruleSpaces (default: false ) — use spaces between markers

Examples

When configured with '* * *' .

In

* * * * * *

Out

No messages.

When configured with '_______' .

In

_____ __ _____ __

Out

No messages.

In

*** * * *

Out

3:1-3:6: Rules should use `***`

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect preferred rule style: provide a correct markdown rule or `'consistent'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer