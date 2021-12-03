remark-lint rule to warn when ordered list values are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that ordered list values are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'one'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue.
unified().use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'ordered') are accepted:
'ordered'
— values should increment by one from the first item
'single'
— values should stay the same as the first item
'one'
— values should always be exactly
1
While
'single' might be the smartest style, as it makes it easier to move
items around without having to renumber everything and doesn’t have
problems with aligning content of the 9th and the 10th item, it’s not used a
lot and arguably looks unnatural.
'one' is like
'single' but forces every list to start at
1.
While not often needed, starting lists at other values is sometimes useful.
Due to this,
'ordered' is recommended, although
'single' is also a viable
choice.
remark-stringify
retains the value of the first item and increments further items by default.
Pass
incrementListMarker: false
to not increment further items.
ok.md
The default value is `ordered`, so unless changed, the below
is OK.
1. Foo
2. Bar
3. Baz
Paragraph.
3. Alpha
4. Bravo
5. Charlie
Unordered lists are not affected by this rule.
* Anton
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'one'.
1. Foo
1. Bar
1. Baz
Paragraph.
1. Alpha
1. Bravo
1. Charlie
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'one'.
1. Foo
2. Bar
2:1-2:8: Marker should be `1`, was `2`
also-not-ok.md
When configured with
'one'.
2. Foo
1. Bar
1:1-1:8: Marker should be `1`, was `2`
ok.md
When configured with
'single'.
1. Foo
1. Bar
1. Baz
Paragraph.
3. Alpha
3. Bravo
3. Charlie
Paragraph.
0. Delta
0. Echo
0. Foxtrot
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'ordered'.
1. Foo
2. Bar
3. Baz
Paragraph.
3. Alpha
4. Bravo
5. Charlie
Paragraph.
0. Delta
1. Echo
2. Foxtrot
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'ordered'.
1. Foo
1. Bar
2:1-2:8: Marker should be `2`, was `1`
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect ordered list item marker value `💩`: use either `'ordered'`, `'one'`, or `'single'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.