remark-lint rule to warn when ordered list values are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that ordered list values are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide 'one'

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue from 'remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintOrderedListMarkerValue .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'ordered' ) are accepted:

'ordered' — values should increment by one from the first item

— values should increment by one from the first item 'single' — values should stay the same as the first item

— values should stay the same as the first item 'one' — values should always be exactly 1

Recommendation

While 'single' might be the smartest style, as it makes it easier to move items around without having to renumber everything and doesn’t have problems with aligning content of the 9th and the 10th item, it’s not used a lot and arguably looks unnatural. 'one' is like 'single' but forces every list to start at 1 . While not often needed, starting lists at other values is sometimes useful. Due to this, 'ordered' is recommended, although 'single' is also a viable choice.

Fix

remark-stringify retains the value of the first item and increments further items by default. Pass incrementListMarker: false to not increment further items.

Examples

In

The default value is `ordered` , so unless changed, the below is OK. 1. Foo 2. Bar 3. Baz Paragraph. 3. Alpha 4. Bravo 5. Charlie Unordered lists are not affected by this rule. * Anton

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'one' .

In

1. Foo 1. Bar 1. Baz Paragraph. 1. Alpha 1. Bravo 1. Charlie

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'one' .

In

1. Foo 2. Bar

Out

2:1-2:8: Marker should be `1`, was `2`

When configured with 'one' .

In

2. Foo 1. Bar

Out

1:1-1:8: Marker should be `1`, was `2`

When configured with 'single' .

In

1. Foo 1. Bar 1. Baz Paragraph. 3. Alpha 3. Bravo 3. Charlie Paragraph. 0. Delta 0. Echo 0. Foxtrot

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'ordered' .

In

1. Foo 2. Bar 3. Baz Paragraph. 3. Alpha 4. Bravo 5. Charlie Paragraph. 0. Delta 1. Echo 2. Foxtrot

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'ordered' .

In

1. Foo 1. Bar

Out

2:1-2:8: Marker should be `2`, was `1`

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect ordered list item marker value `💩`: use either `'ordered'`, `'one'`, or `'single'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer