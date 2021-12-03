remark-lint rule to warn when ordered list markers are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that ordered list markers are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'.' — prefer dots

— prefer dots ')' — prefer parens

— prefer parens 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further markers differ

Recommendation

Parens for list markers were not supported in markdown before CommonMark. While they should work in most places now, not all markdown parsers follow CommonMark. Due to this, it’s recommended to prefer dots.

Fix

remark-stringify formats ordered lists with dots by default. Pass bulletOrdered: ')' to always use parens.

Examples

In

1. Foo 1. Bar Unordered lists are not affected by this rule. * Foo

Out

No messages.

In

1. Foo 2) Bar

Out

3:1-3:8: Marker style should be `.`

When configured with '.' .

In

1. Foo 2. Bar

Out

No messages.

When configured with ')' .

In

1) Foo 2) Bar

Out

No messages.

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect ordered list item marker style `💩`: use either `'.'` or `')'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer