remark-lint rule to warn when ordered list markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that ordered list markers are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'.'
remark-preset-lint-recommended
'.'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle from 'remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle.
unified().use(remarkLintOrderedListMarkerStyle[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'.'
— prefer dots
')'
— prefer parens
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further markers differ
Parens for list markers were not supported in markdown before CommonMark. While they should work in most places now, not all markdown parsers follow CommonMark. Due to this, it’s recommended to prefer dots.
remark-stringify
formats ordered lists with dots by default.
Pass
bulletOrdered: ')'
to always use parens.
ok.md
1. Foo
1. Bar
Unordered lists are not affected by this rule.
* Foo
No messages.
not-ok.md
1. Foo
2) Bar
3:1-3:8: Marker style should be `.`
ok.md
When configured with
'.'.
1. Foo
2. Bar
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
')'.
1) Foo
2) Bar
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect ordered list item marker style `💩`: use either `'.'` or `')'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
