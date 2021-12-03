remark-lint rule to warn when full reference links are used that
could be collapsed.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that collapsed reference links are used instead of full references where possible.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink.
unified().use(remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Full reference syntax (
![Alt][alt]) is quite verbose compared to
the concise collapsed reference syntax (
![Alt][]).
ok.md
[alpha][]
[Bravo][]
[Charlie][delta]
This only works if the link text is a `text` node:
[`echo`][]
[*foxtrot*][]
[alpha]: a
[bravo]: b
[delta]: d
[`echo`]: e
[*foxtrot*]: f
No messages.
not-ok.md
[alpha][alpha]
[Bravo][bravo]
[charlie][Charlie]
[alpha]: a
[bravo]: b
[charlie]: c
1:1-1:15: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text
2:1-2:15: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text
3:1-3:19: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.