remark-lint rule to warn when full reference links are used that could be collapsed.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that collapsed reference links are used instead of full references where possible.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink from 'remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-link", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceLink .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

Full reference syntax ( ![Alt][alt] ) is quite verbose compared to the concise collapsed reference syntax ( ![Alt][] ).

Examples

In

[ alpha ][ ] [ Bravo ][ ] [ Charlie ][ delta ] This only works if the link text is a `text` node: [ `echo` ][ ] [ *foxtrot* ][ ] [ alpha ]: a [ bravo ]: b [ delta ]: d [ `echo` ]: e [ *foxtrot* ]: f

Out

No messages.

In

[ alpha ][ alpha ] [ Bravo ][ bravo ] [ charlie ][ Charlie ] [ alpha ]: a [ bravo ]: b [ charlie ]: c

Out

1:1-1:15: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text 2:1-2:15: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text 3:1-3:19: Remove the link label as it matches the reference text

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer