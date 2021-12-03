remark-lint rule to warn when full reference images are used that
could be collapsed.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that collapsed reference images are used instead of full references where possible.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage from 'remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-unneeded-full-reference-image",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage.
unified().use(remarkLintNoUnneededFullReferenceImage[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Full reference syntax (
[Text][text]) is quite verbose compared to
the concise collapsed reference syntax (
[Text][]).
ok.md
![alpha][]
![Bravo][]
![Charlie][delta]
[alpha]: a
[bravo]: b
[delta]: d
No messages.
not-ok.md
![alpha][alpha]
![Bravo][bravo]
![charlie][Charlie]
[alpha]: a
[bravo]: b
[charlie]: c
1:1-1:16: Remove the image label as it matches the reference text
2:1-2:16: Remove the image label as it matches the reference text
3:1-3:20: Remove the image label as it matches the reference text
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.