remark-lint rule to warn when undefined definitions are referenced.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that referenced definitions are defined.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-recommended
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-undefined-references
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-undefined-references@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-undefined-references@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'remark-lint-no-undefined-references'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-undefined-references example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-undefined-references",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences.
unified().use(remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
undefined) are accepted:
Object with the following fields:
allow (
Array<string>, default:
[])
— text that you want to allowed between
[ and
] even though it’s
undefined
Shortcut references use an implicit syntax that could also occur as plain
text.
For example, it is reasonable to expect an author adding
[…] to abbreviate
some text somewhere in a document:
> Some […] quote.
This isn’t a problem, but it might become one when an author later adds a definition:
Some text. […][]
[…] #read-more "Read more"
The second author might expect only their newly added text to form a link, but their changes also result in a link for the first author’s text.
ok.md
[foo][]
Just a [ bracket.
Typically, you’d want to use escapes (with a backslash: \\) to escape what
could turn into a \[reference otherwise].
Just two braces can’t link: [].
[foo]: https://example.com
No messages.
not-ok.md
[bar]
[baz][]
[text][qux]
Spread [over
lines][]
> in [a
> block quote][]
[asd][a
Can include [*emphasis*].
Multiple pairs: [a][b][c].
1:1-1:6: Found reference to undefined definition
3:1-3:8: Found reference to undefined definition
5:1-5:12: Found reference to undefined definition
7:8-8:9: Found reference to undefined definition
10:6-11:17: Found reference to undefined definition
13:1-13:6: Found reference to undefined definition
15:13-15:25: Found reference to undefined definition
17:17-17:23: Found reference to undefined definition
17:23-17:26: Found reference to undefined definition
ok-allow.md
When configured with
{ allow: [ '...', '…' ] }.
> Eliding a portion of a quoted passage […] is acceptable.
No messages.
