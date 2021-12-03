remark-lint rule to warn when undefined definitions are referenced.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that referenced definitions are defined.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-recommended

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-undefined-references

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-undefined-references@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-undefined-references@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences from 'remark-lint-no-undefined-references' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-undefined-references example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-undefined-references", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoUndefinedReferences .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: undefined ) are accepted:

Object with the following fields: allow ( Array<string> , default: [] ) — text that you want to allowed between [ and ] even though it’s undefined

with the following fields:

Recommendation

Shortcut references use an implicit syntax that could also occur as plain text. For example, it is reasonable to expect an author adding […] to abbreviate some text somewhere in a document:

> Some […] quote.

This isn’t a problem, but it might become one when an author later adds a definition:

Some text. [ … ][ ] […] #read-more "Read more"

The second author might expect only their newly added text to form a link, but their changes also result in a link for the first author’s text.

Examples

In

[ foo ][ ] Just a [ bracket. Typically, you’d want to use escapes (with a backslash: \\) to escape what could turn into a \[reference otherwise]. Just two braces can’t link: []. [ foo ]: https://example.com

Out

No messages.

In

[bar] [ baz ][ ] [ text ][ qux ] Spread [over lines][] > in [a > block quote][] [asd][a Can include [ *emphasis* ]. Multiple pairs: [ a ][ b ][ c ].

Out

1:1-1:6: Found reference to undefined definition 3:1-3:8: Found reference to undefined definition 5:1-5:12: Found reference to undefined definition 7:8-8:9: Found reference to undefined definition 10:6-11:17: Found reference to undefined definition 13:1-13:6: Found reference to undefined definition 15:13-15:25: Found reference to undefined definition 17:17-17:23: Found reference to undefined definition 17:23-17:26: Found reference to undefined definition

When configured with { allow: [ '...', '…' ] } .

In

> Eliding a portion of a quoted passage […] is acceptable.

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer