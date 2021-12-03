remark-lint rule to warn when tabs are used.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that tabs are not used.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-tabs
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoTabs from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-tabs@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoTabs from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-tabs@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoTabs from 'remark-lint-no-tabs'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoTabs)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-tabs example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-tabs",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoTabs.
unified().use(remarkLintNoTabs[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Regardless of the debate in other languages of whether to use tabs vs.
spaces, when it comes to markdown, tabs do not work as expected.
Largely around contains such as block quotes and lists.
Take for example block quotes:
>\ta gives a paragraph with the text
a
in a blockquote, so one might expect that
>\t\ta results in indented code
with the text
a in a block quote.
>\ta
>\t\ta
Yields:
<blockquote>
<p>a</p>
</blockquote>
<blockquote>
<pre><code> a
</code></pre>
</blockquote>
Because markdown uses a hardcoded tab size of 4, the first tab could be
represented as 3 spaces (because there’s a
> before).
One of those “spaces” is taken because block quotes allow the
> to be
followed by one space, leaving 2 spaces.
The next tab can be represented as 4 spaces, so together we have 6 spaces.
The indented code uses 4 spaces, so there are two spaces left, which are
shown in the indented code.
remark-stringify
uses spaces exclusively for indentation.
ok.md
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
Foo Bar
····Foo
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note:
»represents a tab.
»Here's one before a code block.
Here's a tab:», and here is another:».
And this is in `inline»code`.
>»This is in a block quote.
*»And…
»1.»in a list.
And this is a tab as the last character.»
1:1: Use spaces instead of tabs
3:14: Use spaces instead of tabs
3:37: Use spaces instead of tabs
5:23: Use spaces instead of tabs
7:2: Use spaces instead of tabs
9:2: Use spaces instead of tabs
11:1: Use spaces instead of tabs
11:4: Use spaces instead of tabs
13:41: Use spaces instead of tabs
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.