remark-lint rule to warn when tables are indented.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that tables are not indented.
Tables are a GFM feature enabled with
remark-gfm.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-table-indentation
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-table-indentation@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-table-indentation@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'remark-lint-no-table-indentation'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoTableIndentation)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-table-indentation example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-table-indentation",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoTableIndentation.
unified().use(remarkLintNoTableIndentation[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
There is no specific handling of indented tables (or anything else) in markdown. Hence, it’s recommended to not indent tables and to turn this rule on.
remark-gfm
formats all tables without indent.
ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
Paragraph.
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
Paragraph.
···| A | B |
···| ----- | ----- |
···| Alpha | Bravo |
3:4: Do not indent table rows
4:4: Do not indent table rows
5:4: Do not indent table rows
not-ok-blockquote.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
>··| A |
>·| - |
1:4: Do not indent table rows
not-ok-list.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
-···paragraph
·····| A |
····| - |
3:6: Do not indent table rows
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.