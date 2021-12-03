remark-lint rule to warn when tables are indented.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that tables are not indented. Tables are a GFM feature enabled with remark-gfm .

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-table-indentation

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-table-indentation@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-table-indentation@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoTableIndentation from 'remark-lint-no-table-indentation' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoTableIndentation) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-table-indentation example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-table-indentation", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoTableIndentation .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

There is no specific handling of indented tables (or anything else) in markdown. Hence, it’s recommended to not indent tables and to turn this rule on.

Fix

remark-gfm formats all tables without indent.

Examples

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

Paragraph. | A | B | | ----- | ----- | | Alpha | Bravo |

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

👉 Note: · represents a space.

Paragraph. ···| A | B | ···| ----- | ----- | ···| Alpha | Bravo |

Out

3:4: Do not indent table rows 4:4: Do not indent table rows 5:4: Do not indent table rows

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

👉 Note: · represents a space.

>··| A | >·| - |

Out

1:4: Do not indent table rows

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

👉 Note: · represents a space.

-···paragraph ·····| A | ····| - |

Out

3:6: Do not indent table rows

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer