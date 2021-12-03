remark-lint rule to warn when shortcut reference images are used.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that collapsed or full reference images are used.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
remark-preset-lint-recommended
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage.
unified().use(remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Shortcut references use an implicit style that looks a lot like something that could occur as plain text instead of syntax. In some cases, plain text is intended instead of an image. Due to this, it’s recommended to use collapsed (or full) references instead.
ok.md
![foo][]
[foo]: http://foo.bar/baz.png
No messages.
not-ok.md
![foo]
[foo]: http://foo.bar/baz.png
1:1-1:7: Use the trailing [] on reference images
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.