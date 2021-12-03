remark-lint rule to warn when shortcut reference images are used.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that collapsed or full reference images are used.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage from 'remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoShortcutReferenceImage .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

Shortcut references use an implicit style that looks a lot like something that could occur as plain text instead of syntax. In some cases, plain text is intended instead of an image. Due to this, it’s recommended to use collapsed (or full) references instead.

Examples

In

![ foo ][ ] [ foo ]: http://foo.bar/baz.png

Out

No messages.

In

![foo] [ foo ]: http://foo.bar/baz.png

Out

1:1-1:7: Use the trailing [] on reference images

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer