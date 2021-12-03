remark-lint rule to warn every line in shell code is preceded by $ s.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that not all lines in shell code are preceded by dollars ( $ ).

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-shell-dollars

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shell-dollars@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shell-dollars@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'remark-lint-no-shell-dollars' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoShellDollars) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-shell-dollars example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-shell-dollars", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoShellDollars .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

Dollars make copy/pasting hard. Either put both dollars in front of some lines (to indicate shell commands) and don’t put them in front of other lines, or use fenced code to indicate shell commands on their own, followed by another fenced code that contains just the output.

Examples

In

```bash echo a ``` ```sh echo a echo a > file ``` ```zsh $ echo a a $ echo a > file ``` Some empty code: ```command ``` It’s fine to use dollars in non-shell code. ```js $('div').remove() ```

Out

No messages.

In

```sh $ echo a ``` ```bash $ echo a $ echo a > file ```

Out

1:1-3:4: Do not use dollar signs before shell commands 5:1-8:4: Do not use dollar signs before shell commands

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer