remark-lint rule to warn every line in shell code is preceded by
$s.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that not all lines in shell code are
preceded by dollars (
$).
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-shell-dollars
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shell-dollars@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-shell-dollars@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoShellDollars from 'remark-lint-no-shell-dollars'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoShellDollars)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-shell-dollars example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-shell-dollars",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoShellDollars.
unified().use(remarkLintNoShellDollars[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Dollars make copy/pasting hard. Either put both dollars in front of some lines (to indicate shell commands) and don’t put them in front of other lines, or use fenced code to indicate shell commands on their own, followed by another fenced code that contains just the output.
ok.md
```bash
echo a
```
```sh
echo a
echo a > file
```
```zsh
$ echo a
a
$ echo a > file
```
Some empty code:
```command
```
It’s fine to use dollars in non-shell code.
```js
$('div').remove()
```
No messages.
not-ok.md
```sh
$ echo a
```
```bash
$ echo a
$ echo a > file
```
1:1-3:4: Do not use dollar signs before shell commands
5:1-8:4: Do not use dollar signs before shell commands
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
