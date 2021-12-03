remark-lint rule to warn when URLs are also defined identifiers.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check for broken URLs that should likely have been references.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-reference-like-url
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-reference-like-url@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-reference-like-url@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'remark-lint-no-reference-like-url'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-reference-like-url example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-reference-like-url",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl.
unified().use(remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
While full URLs for definition identifiers are okay
(
[https://example.com]: https://example.com), and what looks like an
identifier could be an actual URL (
[text](alpha)), the more common case
is that, assuming a definition
[alpha]: https://example.com, then a link
of (
[text](alpha)) should instead’ve been
[text][alpha].
ok.md
[Alpha](http://example.com).
[bravo]: https://example.com
No messages.
not-ok.md
[Charlie](delta).
[delta]: https://example.com
1:1-1:17: Did you mean to use `[delta]` instead of `(delta)`, a reference?
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.