openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

remark-lint-no-reference-like-url

by remarkjs
3.1.1 (see all)

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

789

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-lint-no-reference-like-url

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

remark-lint rule to warn when URLs are also defined identifiers.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check for broken URLs that should likely have been references.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-reference-like-url

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-reference-like-url@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-reference-like-url@3?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl from 'remark-lint-no-reference-like-url'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkLint)
    .use(remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-reference-like-url example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
     "remark-lint",
+    "remark-lint-no-reference-like-url",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl.

unified().use(remarkLintNoReferenceLikeUrl[, config])

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

While full URLs for definition identifiers are okay ([https://example.com]: https://example.com), and what looks like an identifier could be an actual URL ([text](alpha)), the more common case is that, assuming a definition [alpha]: https://example.com, then a link of ([text](alpha)) should instead’ve been [text][alpha].

Examples

ok.md
In
[Alpha](http://example.com).

[bravo]: https://example.com
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md
In
[Charlie](delta).

[delta]: https://example.com
Out
1:1-1:17: Did you mean to use `[delta]` instead of `(delta)`, a reference?

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial