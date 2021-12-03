remark-lint rule to warn when more than one top level heading is used.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that no more than one top level heading is used.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings from 'remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings.
unified().use(remarkLintNoMultipleToplevelHeadings[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
1) are accepted:
number (example:
1)
— assumed top level heading rank
Documents should almost always have one main heading, which is typically a
heading with a rank of
1.
ok.md
When configured with
1.
# Foo
## Bar
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
1.
# Foo
# Bar
3:1-3:6: Don’t use multiple top level headings (1:1)
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.