remark-lint rule to warn when inline constructs are padded.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that inline constructs (links) are not padded. Historically, it was possible to pad emphasis, strong, and strikethrough too, but this was removed in CommonMark, making this rule much less useful.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-inline-padding

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-inline-padding@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-inline-padding@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'remark-lint-no-inline-padding' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoInlinePadding) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-inline-padding example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-inline-padding", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoInlinePadding .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Examples

In

Alpha [ bravo ]( http://echo.fox/trot )

Out

No messages.

In

Alpha [ bravo ]( http://echo.fox/trot )

Out

1:7-1:38: Don’t pad `link` with inner spaces

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer