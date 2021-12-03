remark-lint rule to warn when inline constructs are padded.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that inline constructs (links) are not padded. Historically, it was possible to pad emphasis, strong, and strikethrough too, but this was removed in CommonMark, making this rule much less useful.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
remark-preset-lint-recommended
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-inline-padding
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-inline-padding@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-inline-padding@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoInlinePadding from 'remark-lint-no-inline-padding'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoInlinePadding)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-inline-padding example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-inline-padding",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoInlinePadding.
unified().use(remarkLintNoInlinePadding[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
ok.md
Alpha [bravo](http://echo.fox/trot)
No messages.
not-ok.md
Alpha [ bravo ](http://echo.fox/trot)
1:7-1:38: Don’t pad `link` with inner spaces
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.