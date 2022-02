remark-lint rule to warn headings end in certain punctuation.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that headings don’t end in punctuation.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide ':.'

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: '\\.,;:!?' ) are accepted:

string (example '\\.,;:' ) — disallowed characters, wrapped in new RegExp('[' + x + ']') , make sure to double escape regexp characters

(example ) — disallowed characters, wrapped in , make sure to double escape regexp characters RegExp (example /\p{P}/u ) — disallowed pattern

Examples

In

# Hello

Out

No messages.

In

# Hello: # Hello? # Hello! # Hello, # Hello;

Out

1:1-1:9: Don’t add a trailing `:` to headings 3:1-3:9: Don’t add a trailing `?` to headings 5:1-5:9: Don’t add a trailing `!` to headings 7:1-7:9: Don’t add a trailing `,` to headings 9:1-9:9: Don’t add a trailing `;` to headings

When configured with ',;:!?' .

In

# Hello…

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer