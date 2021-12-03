remark-lint rule to warn headings end in certain punctuation.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that headings don’t end in punctuation.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
':.'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation from 'remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation.
unified().use(remarkLintNoHeadingPunctuation[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'\\.,;:!?') are accepted:
string (example
'\\.,;:')
— disallowed characters, wrapped in
new RegExp('[' + x + ']'), make sure
to double escape regexp characters
RegExp (example
/\p{P}/u)
— disallowed pattern
ok.md
# Hello
No messages.
not-ok.md
# Hello:
# Hello?
# Hello!
# Hello,
# Hello;
1:1-1:9: Don’t add a trailing `:` to headings
3:1-3:9: Don’t add a trailing `?` to headings
5:1-5:9: Don’t add a trailing `!` to headings
7:1-7:9: Don’t add a trailing `,` to headings
9:1-9:9: Don’t add a trailing `;` to headings
ok.md
When configured with
',;:!?'.
# Hello…
No messages.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
