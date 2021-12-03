remark-lint rule to warn when headings are indented.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that headings are not indented.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-heading-indent

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoHeadingIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-indent@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoHeadingIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-indent@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoHeadingIndent from 'remark-lint-no-heading-indent' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoHeadingIndent) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-heading-indent example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-heading-indent", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoHeadingIndent .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

There is no specific handling of indented headings (or anything else) in markdown. While it is possible to use an indent to headings on their text:

# One ## Two ### Three #### Four

…such style is uncommon, a bit hard to maintain, and it’s impossible to add a heading with a rank of 5 as it would form indented code instead. Hence, it’s recommended to not indent headings and to turn this rule on.

Fix

remark-stringify formats all headings without indent.

Examples

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

#·Hello world Foo ----- #·Hello world·# Bar =====

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

···# Hello world ·Foo ----- ·# Hello world # ···Bar =====

Out

1:4: Remove 3 spaces before this heading 3:2: Remove 1 space before this heading 6:2: Remove 1 space before this heading 8:4: Remove 3 spaces before this heading

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer