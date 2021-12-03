remark-lint rule to warn when there are too many spaces between hashes and content in headings.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that there is on space between # characters and the content in headings.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-recommended

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoHeadingContentIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoHeadingContentIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoHeadingContentIndent from 'remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoHeadingContentIndent) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoHeadingContentIndent .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

One space is required and more than one space has no effect. Due to this, it’s recommended to turn this rule on.

Fix

remark-stringify formats headings with exactly one space.

Examples

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

#·Foo ## Bar·## ##·Baz Setext headings are not affected. Baz ===

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

#··Foo ## Bar··## ##··Baz

Out

1:4: Remove 1 space before this heading’s content 3:7: Remove 1 space after this heading’s content 5:7: Remove 1 space before this heading’s content

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

#··

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer