remark-lint rule to warn when initial or final dashes appear in file names.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that no initial or final dashes appear in file names.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes@2?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Examples

Out

No messages.

Out

1:1: Do not use initial or final dashes in a file name

Out

1:1: Do not use initial or final dashes in a file name

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer