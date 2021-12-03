remark-lint rule to warn when initial or final dashes appear in file names.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that no initial or final dashes appear in file names.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes@2?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes from 'remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes.
unified().use(remarkLintNoFileNameOuterDashes[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
readme.md
No messages.
-readme.md
1:1: Do not use initial or final dashes in a file name
readme-.md
1:1: Do not use initial or final dashes in a file name
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
