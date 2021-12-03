remark-lint rule to warn when emphasis or strong are used to introduce a paragraph.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that headings are used to introduce paragraphs instead of “fake” headings made with emphasis or strong.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

While not always the case, typically emphasis or strong around the text in a paragraph is used as a “faux” heading. It’s recommended to use actual headings instead.

Examples

In

# Foo Bar.

Out

No messages.

In

*Foo* Bar. __Qux__ Quux.

Out

1:1-1:6: Don’t use emphasis to introduce a section, use a heading 5:1-5:8: Don’t use emphasis to introduce a section, use a heading

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer