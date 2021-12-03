remark-lint rule to warn when emphasis or strong are used to introduce
a paragraph.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that headings are used to introduce paragraphs instead of “fake” headings made with emphasis or strong.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading from 'remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading.
unified().use(remarkLintNoEmphasisAsHeading[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
While not always the case, typically emphasis or strong around the text in a paragraph is used as a “faux” heading. It’s recommended to use actual headings instead.
ok.md
# Foo
Bar.
No messages.
not-ok.md
*Foo*
Bar.
__Qux__
Quux.
1:1-1:6: Don’t use emphasis to introduce a section, use a heading
5:1-5:8: Don’t use emphasis to introduce a section, use a heading
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.