remark-lint rule to warn when headings with the same text are used
multiple times per section.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that headings with the same text are used once per section.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection from 'remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings-in-section",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection.
unified().use(remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadingsInSection[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
It’s likely a mistake that the same heading text is used in the same section.
ok.md
## Alpha
### Bravo
## Charlie
### Bravo
### Delta
#### Bravo
#### Echo
##### Bravo
No messages.
not-ok.md
## Foxtrot
### Golf
### Golf
5:1-5:9: Do not use headings with similar content per section (3:1)
not-ok-tolerant-heading-increment.md
# Alpha
#### Bravo
###### Charlie
#### Bravo
###### Delta
7:1-7:11: Do not use headings with similar content per section (3:1)
