remark-lint rule to warn when headings with the same text are found.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that headings with the same text are used once.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings from 'remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings.
unified().use(remarkLintNoDuplicateHeadings[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Headings having unique text helps screen reader users (who typically use “jump to heading” features to navigate within a page, which reads headings out loud). It also helps because often headings receive automatic unique IDs, and when the same heading text is used, they are suffixed with a number based on where they are positioned in the document, which makes linking to them prone to changes.
ok.md
# Foo
## Bar
No messages.
not-ok.md
# Foo
## Foo
## [Foo](http://foo.com/bar)
3:1-3:7: Do not use headings with similar content (1:1)
5:1-5:29: Do not use headings with similar content (3:1)
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.