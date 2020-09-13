remark-lint plugin to ensure that external URLs in your Markdown are alive.
Checks all of the following:
Checks [links](https://www.github.com).
Checks images: ![horse](/path/to/horse.jpg)
Checks definitions: see the [walrus].
[walrus]: /path/to/walrus.jpg
Uses check-links to check URLs for liveness.
A few details to keep in mind:
gotOptions.baseUrl (see below).
http: and
https:.
Use like any other remark-lint plugin. Check out the remark-lint documentation for details.
All options are optional. The options object may contain any of the following properties:
{boolean} - Default:
false.
By default, if you are offline when you run the check you will receive a warning.
If you want to let offline runs quietly pass, set this option to
true.
{boolean} - Default:
false.
By default,
localhost links are treated the same as other links, so if your project is not running locally you'll receive a warning.
If you want to ignore
localhost links (e.g.
http://localhost/*,
http://127.0.0.1/*), set this option to
true.
{Array} - Array of
String |
RegExp.
A list of patterns for URLs that should be skipped. Each URL will be tested against each pattern, and will be ignored if
new RegExp(pattern).test(url) === true. For example, with
skipUrls: [/^http:\/\/(.*)url-to-ignore\.com/, 'https://never-check.com'], links with the URLs
http://www.url-to-ignore.com/foo and
https://never-check.com/foo/bar will not be checked.
{Object} - Passed through check-links to Got. See documentation for Got options. With these options, you can customize retry logic, specify custom headers, and more. Here are some specific Got options that you might want to use:
{string} - Used as the base URL against which relative URLs are checked.
By default, relative URLs are ignored: you must provide this option to check them.
For example, with
baseUrl: 'https://www.github.com', the relative URL
/davidtheclark is checked as
https://www.github.com/davidtheclark.
{number} - Maximum number of URLs to check concurrently (default
8).
When this rule is turned on, the following
valid.md is ok:
Here is a [good link](https://www.github.com/wooorm/remark)
When this rule is turned on, the following
invalid.md is not ok:
Here is a [bad link](https://www.github.com/wooom/remark-dead-link)
1:11-1:68: Link to https://www.github.com/wooom/remark-dead-link is dead
By default, relative links are ignored.
To check relative links, you must provide
gotOptions.baseUrl as an option.
When nothing is passed, the following
valid.md is ok:
Here is a [good relative link](wooorm/remark)
Here is a [bad relative link](wooorm/remark-dead-link)
When
https://www.github.com is passed in, the following
valid.md is ok:
Here is a [good relative link](wooorm/remark)
But the following
invalid.md is not ok:
Here is a [bad relative link](wooorm/remark-dead-link)