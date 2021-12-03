remark-lint rule to warn when more blank lines that needed are used
between blocks.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that no more blank lines than needed are used between blocks.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines from 'remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines.
unified().use(remarkLintNoConsecutiveBlankLines[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
More than one blank line has no effect between blocks.
remark-stringify
adds exactly one blank line between any block.
ok.md
👉 Note:
␊represents a line feed.
Foo…
␊
…Bar.
No messages.
empty-document.md
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note:
␊represents a line feed.
Foo…
␊
␊
…Bar
␊
␊
4:1: Remove 1 line before node
4:5: Remove 2 lines after node
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.