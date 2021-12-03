remark-lint rule to warn when lines are too long.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that lines do not exceed a certain size.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide 80

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-maximum-line-length

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-line-length@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-line-length@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'remark-lint-maximum-line-length' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintMaximumLineLength) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-maximum-line-length example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-maximum-line-length", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintMaximumLineLength .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 80 ) are accepted:

number (example: 72 ) — max number of characters to accept in heading text

Ignores nodes that cannot be wrapped, such as headings, tables, code, definitions, HTML, and JSX. Ignores images, links, and code (inline) if they start before the wrap, end after the wrap, and there’s no white space after them.

Recommendation

Whether to wrap prose or not is a stylistic choice.

Examples

When configured with 10 .

In

👉 Note: ␍␊ represents a carriage return and a line feed.

👉 Note: ␊ represents a line feed.

0123456789␍␊ 0123456789␊ 01234␍␊ 01234␊

Out

No messages.

When configured with 10 .

In

👉 Note: ␍␊ represents a carriage return and a line feed.

👉 Note: ␊ represents a line feed.

012345678901␍␊ 012345678901␊ 01234567890␍␊ 01234567890␊

Out

1:13: Line must be at most 10 characters 2:13: Line must be at most 10 characters 3:12: Line must be at most 10 characters 4:12: Line must be at most 10 characters

When configured with 80 .

In

This line is simply not tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo long. Just like thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis one. And this one is also very wrong: because the link starts aaaaaaafter the column: < http: // line.com > < http: // this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-not-ok.co.uk / a-long-path ? query = variables > and such. And this one is also very wrong: because the code starts aaaaaaafter the column: `alpha.bravo()` `alphaBravoCharlieDeltaEchoFoxtrotGolfHotelIndiaJuliettKiloLimaMikeNovemberOscar.papa()` and such.

Out

4:86: Line must be at most 80 characters 6:99: Line must be at most 80 characters 8:96: Line must be at most 80 characters 10:97: Line must be at most 80 characters 12:99: Line must be at most 80 characters

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

This line is simply not toooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo long. This is also fine: < http: // this-long-url-with-a-long-domain.co.uk / a-long-path ? query = variables > < http: // this-link-is-fine.com > `alphaBravoCharlieDeltaEchoFoxtrotGolfHotelIndiaJuliettKiloLimaMikeNovemberOscarPapaQuebec.romeo()` [ foo ]( http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables ) < http: // this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk / a-long-path ? query = variables > ![ foo ]( http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables ) | An | exception | is | line | length | in | long | tables | because | those | can’t | just | | -- | --------- | -- | ---- | ------ | -- | ---- | ------ | ------- | ----- | ----- | ---- | | be | helped | | | | | | | | | | . | < a > < b > < i > < p > < q > < s > < u > alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf </ u > </ s > </ q > </ p > </ i > </ b > </ a > The following is also fine (note the `.` ), because there is no whitespace. < http: // this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk / a-long-path ? query = variables > . In addition, definitions are also fine: [ foo ]: <http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables>

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer