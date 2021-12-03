remark-lint rule to warn when lines are too long.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that lines do not exceed a certain size.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-maximum-line-length
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-line-length@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-line-length@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintMaximumLineLength from 'remark-lint-maximum-line-length'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintMaximumLineLength)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-maximum-line-length example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-maximum-line-length",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintMaximumLineLength.
unified().use(remarkLintMaximumLineLength[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
80) are accepted:
number (example:
72)
— max number of characters to accept in heading text
Ignores nodes that cannot be wrapped, such as headings, tables, code, definitions, HTML, and JSX. Ignores images, links, and code (inline) if they start before the wrap, end after the wrap, and there’s no white space after them.
Whether to wrap prose or not is a stylistic choice.
ok-mixed-line-endings.md
When configured with
10.
👉 Note:
␍␊represents a carriage return and a line feed.
👉 Note:
␊represents a line feed.
0123456789␍␊
0123456789␊
01234␍␊
01234␊
No messages.
not-ok-mixed-line-endings.md
When configured with
10.
👉 Note:
␍␊represents a carriage return and a line feed.
👉 Note:
␊represents a line feed.
012345678901␍␊
012345678901␊
01234567890␍␊
01234567890␊
1:13: Line must be at most 10 characters
2:13: Line must be at most 10 characters
3:12: Line must be at most 10 characters
4:12: Line must be at most 10 characters
not-ok.md
When configured with
80.
This line is simply not tooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
long.
Just like thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis one.
And this one is also very wrong: because the link starts aaaaaaafter the column: <http://line.com>
<http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-not-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables> and such.
And this one is also very wrong: because the code starts aaaaaaafter the column: `alpha.bravo()`
`alphaBravoCharlieDeltaEchoFoxtrotGolfHotelIndiaJuliettKiloLimaMikeNovemberOscar.papa()` and such.
4:86: Line must be at most 80 characters
6:99: Line must be at most 80 characters
8:96: Line must be at most 80 characters
10:97: Line must be at most 80 characters
12:99: Line must be at most 80 characters
ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
This line is simply not toooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
long.
This is also fine: <http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables>
<http://this-link-is-fine.com>
`alphaBravoCharlieDeltaEchoFoxtrotGolfHotelIndiaJuliettKiloLimaMikeNovemberOscarPapaQuebec.romeo()`
[foo](http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables)
<http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables>
![foo](http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables)
| An | exception | is | line | length | in | long | tables | because | those | can’t | just |
| -- | --------- | -- | ---- | ------ | -- | ---- | ------ | ------- | ----- | ----- | ---- |
| be | helped | | | | | | | | | | . |
<a><b><i><p><q><s><u>alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf</u></s></q></p></i></b></a>
The following is also fine (note the `.`), because there is no whitespace.
<http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables>.
In addition, definitions are also fine:
[foo]: <http://this-long-url-with-a-long-domain-is-ok.co.uk/a-long-path?query=variables>
No messages.
