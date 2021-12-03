remark-lint rule to warn when headings are too long.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that heading text is within reason.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-maximum-heading-length
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-heading-length@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-heading-length@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'remark-lint-maximum-heading-length'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-maximum-heading-length example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-maximum-heading-length",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength.
unified().use(remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
60) are accepted:
number (example:
72)
— max number of characters to accept in heading text
Ignores syntax, only checks the plain text content.
While this rule is sometimes annoying, reasonable size headings do help SEO purposes (bots prefer reasonable headings), visual users (headings are typically displayed quite large), and users of screen readers (who typically use “jump to heading” features to navigate within a page, which reads every heading out loud).
not-ok.md
When configured with
40.
# Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel
1:1-1:52: Use headings shorter than `40`
ok.md
# Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel
# ![Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel](http://example.com/nato.png)
No messages.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
