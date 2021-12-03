remark-lint rule to warn when headings are too long.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that heading text is within reason.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-maximum-heading-length

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-heading-length@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-maximum-heading-length@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength from 'remark-lint-maximum-heading-length' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-maximum-heading-length example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-maximum-heading-length", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintMaximumHeadingLength .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 60 ) are accepted:

number (example: 72 ) — max number of characters to accept in heading text

Ignores syntax, only checks the plain text content.

Recommendation

While this rule is sometimes annoying, reasonable size headings do help SEO purposes (bots prefer reasonable headings), visual users (headings are typically displayed quite large), and users of screen readers (who typically use “jump to heading” features to navigate within a page, which reads every heading out loud).

Examples

When configured with 40 .

In

# Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel

Out

1:1-1:52: Use headings shorter than `40`

In

# Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel # ![Alpha bravo charlie delta echo foxtrot golf hotel](http://example.com/nato.png)

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer