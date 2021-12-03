remark-lint rule to warn when lists are loose when they should be tight, or vice versa.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that lists are loose or tight when they should be.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-list-item-spacing

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'remark-lint-list-item-spacing' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintListItemSpacing) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-spacing example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-list-item-spacing", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintListItemSpacing .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: undefined ) are accepted:

Object with the following fields: checkBlanks ( boolean , default: false ) — adhere to CommonMark looseness instead of markdown-style-guide preference

with the following fields:

Recommendation

First, some background. There are two types of lists in markdown (other than ordered and unordered): tight and loose lists. Lists are tight by default but if there is a blank line between two list items or between two blocks inside an item, that turns the whole list into a loose list. When turning markdown into HTML, paragraphs in tight lists are not wrapped in <p> tags.

This rule defaults to the markdown style guide preference for which lists should be loose or not: loose when at least one item spans more than one line, tight otherwise. With {checkBlanks: true} , this rule dictates that when at least one item is loose, all items must be loose.

Examples

In

A tight list: - item 1 - item 2 - item 3 A loose list: - Wrapped item - item 2 - item 3

Out

No messages.

In

A tight list: - Wrapped item - item 2 - item 3 A loose list: - item 1 - item 2 - item 3

Out

4:9-5:1: Missing new line after list item 5:11-6:1: Missing new line after list item 10:11-12:1: Extraneous new line after list item 12:11-14:1: Extraneous new line after list item

When configured with { checkBlanks: true } .

In

A tight list: - item 1 - item 1.A - item 2 > Block quote A loose list: - item 1 - item 1.A - item 2 > Block quote

Out

No messages.

When configured with { checkBlanks: true } .

In

A tight list: - item 1 - item 1.A - item 2 > Block quote - item 3 A loose list: - item 1 - item 1.A - item 2 > Block quote

Out

5:15-6:1: Missing new line after list item 8:18-9:1: Missing new line after list item 14:15-16:1: Extraneous new line after list item

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer