remark-lint-list-item-spacing

by remarkjs
4.1.1

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Overview

Readme

remark-lint-list-item-spacing

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

remark-lint rule to warn when lists are loose when they should be tight, or vice versa.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that lists are loose or tight when they should be.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

PresetSetting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-list-item-spacing

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'remark-lint-list-item-spacing'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkLint)
    .use(remarkLintListItemSpacing)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-spacing example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
     "remark-lint",
+    "remark-lint-list-item-spacing",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintListItemSpacing.

unified().use(remarkLintListItemSpacing[, config])

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: undefined) are accepted:

  • Object with the following fields:
    • checkBlanks (boolean, default: false) — adhere to CommonMark looseness instead of markdown-style-guide preference

Recommendation

First, some background. There are two types of lists in markdown (other than ordered and unordered): tight and loose lists. Lists are tight by default but if there is a blank line between two list items or between two blocks inside an item, that turns the whole list into a loose list. When turning markdown into HTML, paragraphs in tight lists are not wrapped in <p> tags.

This rule defaults to the markdown style guide preference for which lists should be loose or not: loose when at least one item spans more than one line, tight otherwise. With {checkBlanks: true}, this rule dictates that when at least one item is loose, all items must be loose.

Examples

ok.md
In
A tight list:

-   item 1
-   item 2
-   item 3

A loose list:

-   Wrapped
    item

-   item 2

-   item 3
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md
In
A tight list:

-   Wrapped
    item
-   item 2
-   item 3

A loose list:

-   item 1

-   item 2

-   item 3
Out
4:9-5:1: Missing new line after list item
5:11-6:1: Missing new line after list item
10:11-12:1: Extraneous new line after list item
12:11-14:1: Extraneous new line after list item
ok.md

When configured with { checkBlanks: true }.

In
A tight list:

-   item 1
    - item 1.A
-   item 2
    > Block quote

A loose list:

-   item 1

    - item 1.A

-   item 2

    > Block quote
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md

When configured with { checkBlanks: true }.

In
A tight list:

-   item 1

    - item 1.A
-   item 2

    > Block quote
-   item 3

A loose list:

-   item 1
    - item 1.A

-   item 2
    > Block quote
Out
5:15-6:1: Missing new line after list item
8:18-9:1: Missing new line after list item
14:15-16:1: Extraneous new line after list item

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

