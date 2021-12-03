remark-lint rule to warn when lists are loose when they should be tight,
or vice versa.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that lists are loose or tight when they should be.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-list-item-spacing
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-spacing@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintListItemSpacing from 'remark-lint-list-item-spacing'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintListItemSpacing)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-spacing example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-list-item-spacing",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintListItemSpacing.
unified().use(remarkLintListItemSpacing[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
undefined) are accepted:
Object with the following fields:
checkBlanks (
boolean, default:
false)
— adhere to CommonMark looseness instead of markdown-style-guide
preference
First, some background.
There are two types of lists in markdown (other than ordered and unordered):
tight and loose lists.
Lists are tight by default but if there is a blank line between two list
items or between two blocks inside an item, that turns the whole list into a
loose list.
When turning markdown into HTML, paragraphs in tight lists are not wrapped
in
<p> tags.
This rule defaults to the
markdown style guide
preference for which lists should be loose or not: loose when at least one
item spans more than one line, tight otherwise.
With
{checkBlanks: true}, this rule dictates that when at least one item is
loose, all items must be loose.
ok.md
A tight list:
- item 1
- item 2
- item 3
A loose list:
- Wrapped
item
- item 2
- item 3
No messages.
not-ok.md
A tight list:
- Wrapped
item
- item 2
- item 3
A loose list:
- item 1
- item 2
- item 3
4:9-5:1: Missing new line after list item
5:11-6:1: Missing new line after list item
10:11-12:1: Extraneous new line after list item
12:11-14:1: Extraneous new line after list item
ok.md
When configured with
{ checkBlanks: true }.
A tight list:
- item 1
- item 1.A
- item 2
> Block quote
A loose list:
- item 1
- item 1.A
- item 2
> Block quote
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
{ checkBlanks: true }.
A tight list:
- item 1
- item 1.A
- item 2
> Block quote
- item 3
A loose list:
- item 1
- item 1.A
- item 2
> Block quote
5:15-6:1: Missing new line after list item
8:18-9:1: Missing new line after list item
14:15-16:1: Extraneous new line after list item
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.