remark-lint rule to warn when spacing between list item markers and content is inconsistent.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that the spacing between list item markers and content is inconsistent.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-list-item-indent

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintListItemIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-indent@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintListItemIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-indent@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintListItemIndent from 'remark-lint-list-item-indent' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintListItemIndent) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-indent example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-list-item-indent", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintListItemIndent .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'tab-size' ) are accepted:

'space' — prefer a single space

— prefer a single space 'tab-size' — prefer spaces the size of the next tab stop

— prefer spaces the size of the next tab stop 'mixed' — prefer 'space' for tight lists and 'tab-size' for loose lists

Recommendation

First, some background. The number of spaces that occur after list markers ( * , - , and + for unordered lists, or . and ) for unordered lists) and before the content on the first line, defines how much indentation can be used for further lines. At least one space is required and up to 4 spaces are allowed (if there is no further content after the marker then it’s a blank line which is handled as if there was one space; if there are 5 or more spaces and then content, it’s also seen as one space and the rest is seen as indented code).

There are two types of lists in markdown (other than ordered and unordered): tight and loose lists. Lists are tight by default but if there is a blank line between two list items or between two blocks inside an item, that turns the whole list into a loose list. When turning markdown into HTML, paragraphs in tight lists are not wrapped in <p> tags.

Historically, how indentation of lists works in markdown has been a mess, especially with how they interact with indented code. CommonMark made that a lot better, but there remain (documented but complex) edge cases and some behavior intuitive. Due to this, the default of this list is 'tab-size' , which worked the best in most markdown parsers. Currently, the situation between markdown parsers is better, so choosing 'space' (which seems to be the most common style used by authors) should be okay.

Fix

remark-stringify uses 'tab-size' (named 'tab' there) by default. listItemIndent: '1' (for 'space' ) or listItemIndent: 'mixed' is supported.

Examples

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*···List ····item. Paragraph. 11.·List ····item. Paragraph. *···List ····item. *···List ····item.

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'mixed' .

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*·List item. Paragraph. 11.·List item Paragraph. *···List ····item. *···List ····item.

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'mixed' .

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*···List item.

Out

1:5: Incorrect list-item indent: remove 2 spaces

When configured with 'space' .

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*·List item. Paragraph. 11.·List item Paragraph. *·List ··item. *·List ··item.

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'space' .

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*···List ····item.

Out

1:5: Incorrect list-item indent: remove 2 spaces

When configured with 'tab-size' .

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

*·List ··item.

Out

1:3: Incorrect list-item indent: add 2 spaces

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect list-item indent style `💩`: use either `'tab-size'`, `'space'`, or `'mixed'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer