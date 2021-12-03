remark-lint rule to warn when list items are indented.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that list items are not indented.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-recommended
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintListItemBulletIndent)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintListItemBulletIndent.
unified().use(remarkLintListItemBulletIndent[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
There is no specific handling of indented list items (or anything else) in markdown. While it is possible to use an indent to align ordered lists on their marker:
1. One
10. Ten
100. Hundred
…such a style is uncommon and a bit hard to maintain: adding a 10th item means 9 other items have to change (more arduous, while unlikely, would be the 100th item). Hence, it’s recommended to not indent items and to turn this rule on.
remark-stringify
formats all items without indent.
ok.md
Paragraph.
* List item
* List item
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
Paragraph.
·* List item
·* List item
3:2: Incorrect indentation before bullet: remove 1 space
4:2: Incorrect indentation before bullet: remove 1 space
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.