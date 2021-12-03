remark-lint rule to warn when list items are indented.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that list items are not indented.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-recommended

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintListItemBulletIndent from 'remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintListItemBulletIndent) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintListItemBulletIndent .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

There is no specific handling of indented list items (or anything else) in markdown. While it is possible to use an indent to align ordered lists on their marker:

1. One 10. Ten 100. Hundred

…such a style is uncommon and a bit hard to maintain: adding a 10th item means 9 other items have to change (more arduous, while unlikely, would be the 100th item). Hence, it’s recommended to not indent items and to turn this rule on.

Fix

remark-stringify formats all items without indent.

Examples

In

Paragraph. * List item * List item

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: · represents a space.

Paragraph. ·* List item ·* List item

Out

3:2: Incorrect indentation before bullet: remove 1 space 4:2: Incorrect indentation before bullet: remove 1 space

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer