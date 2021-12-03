remark-lint rule to warn when title markers are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that title markers are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-link-title-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-link-title-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-link-title-style@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'remark-lint-link-title-style' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintLinkTitleStyle) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-link-title-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-link-title-style", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintLinkTitleStyle .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'"' — prefer double quotes

— prefer double quotes "'" — prefer single quotes

— prefer single quotes '()' — prefer parens

— prefer parens 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further titles differ

Recommendation

Parens in titles were not supported in markdown before CommonMark. While they should work in most places now, not all markdown parsers follow CommonMark. Parens for titles also arguably look a bit weird because they’re inside more parens: [text](url (title)) .

In HTML, attributes are commonly written with double quotes. Due to this, titles are almost exclusively wrapped in double quotes in markdown, so it’s recommended to configure this rule with '"' .

Fix

remark-stringify formats titles with double quotes by default. Pass quote: "'" to use single quotes. There is no option to use parens.

Examples

When configured with '"' .

In

[ Example ]( http://example.com#without-title ) [ Example ]( http://example.com "Example Domain" ) ![ Example ]( http://example.com "Example Domain" ) [ Example ]: http://example.com "Example Domain" You can use parens in URLs if they’re not a title (see GH-166): [ Example ]( #Heading-(optional ))

Out

No messages.

When configured with '"' .

In

[ Example ]: http://example.com 'Example Domain'

Out

1:31-1:47: Titles should use `"` as a quote

When configured with "'" .

In

[ Example ]( http://example.com#without-title ) [ Example ]( http://example.com 'Example Domain' ) ![ Example ]( http://example.com 'Example Domain' ) [ Example ]: http://example.com 'Example Domain'

Out

No messages.

When configured with "'" .

In

[ Example ]: http://example.com "Example Domain"

Out

1:31-1:47: Titles should use `'` as a quote

When configured with '()' .

In

[ Example ]( http://example.com#without-title ) [ Example ]( http://example.com (Example Domain )) ![ Example ]( http://example.com (Example Domain )) [ Example ]: http://example.com (Example Domain)

Out

No messages.

When configured with '()' .

In

[ Example ]( http://example.com 'Example Domain' )

Out

1:30-1:46: Titles should use `()` as a quote

In

[ Example ]( http://example.com "Example Domain" ) [ Example ]( http://example.com 'Example Domain' )

Out

2:30-2:46: Titles should use `"` as a quote

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect link title style marker `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'"'`, `'\''`, or `'()'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer