remark-lint rule to warn when title markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that title markers are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'"'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-link-title-style
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-link-title-style@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-link-title-style@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintLinkTitleStyle from 'remark-lint-link-title-style'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintLinkTitleStyle)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-link-title-style example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-link-title-style",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintLinkTitleStyle.
unified().use(remarkLintLinkTitleStyle[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'"'
— prefer double quotes
"'"
— prefer single quotes
'()'
— prefer parens
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further titles differ
Parens in titles were not supported in markdown before CommonMark.
While they should work in most places now, not all markdown parsers follow
CommonMark.
Parens for titles also arguably look a bit weird because they’re inside more
parens:
[text](url (title)).
In HTML, attributes are commonly written with double quotes.
Due to this, titles are almost exclusively wrapped in double quotes in
markdown, so it’s recommended to configure this rule with
'"'.
remark-stringify
formats titles with double quotes by default.
Pass
quote: "'"
to use single quotes.
There is no option to use parens.
ok.md
When configured with
'"'.
[Example](http://example.com#without-title)
[Example](http://example.com "Example Domain")
![Example](http://example.com "Example Domain")
[Example]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
You can use parens in URLs if they’re not a title (see GH-166):
[Example](#Heading-(optional))
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'"'.
[Example]: http://example.com 'Example Domain'
1:31-1:47: Titles should use `"` as a quote
ok.md
When configured with
"'".
[Example](http://example.com#without-title)
[Example](http://example.com 'Example Domain')
![Example](http://example.com 'Example Domain')
[Example]: http://example.com 'Example Domain'
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
"'".
[Example]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
1:31-1:47: Titles should use `'` as a quote
ok.md
When configured with
'()'.
[Example](http://example.com#without-title)
[Example](http://example.com (Example Domain))
![Example](http://example.com (Example Domain))
[Example]: http://example.com (Example Domain)
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'()'.
[Example](http://example.com 'Example Domain')
1:30-1:46: Titles should use `()` as a quote
not-ok.md
[Example](http://example.com "Example Domain")
[Example](http://example.com 'Example Domain')
2:30-2:46: Titles should use `"` as a quote
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect link title style marker `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'"'`, `'\''`, or `'()'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
