remark-lint rule to warn when line endings don’t match a given style.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that line endings are consistent.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-linebreak-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintLinebreakStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-linebreak-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintLinebreakStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-linebreak-style@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintLinebreakStyle from 'remark-lint-linebreak-style' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintLinebreakStyle) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-linebreak-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-linebreak-style", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintLinebreakStyle .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'unix' — prefer Unix line endings (

, ␊ ):

— prefer Unix line endings ( , ): 'window' — prefer Windows line endings ( \r

, ␍␊ ):

— prefer Windows line endings ( , ): 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further line endings differ

Recommendation

In Git projects, you can configure it to automatically switch between line endings based on who checks the repo out. In other places, you might manually want to force that one or the other is used, in which case this rule can be used and configured.

Fix

remark-stringify always uses Unix linebreaks.

Examples

In

👉 Note: ␍␊ represents a carriage return and a line feed.

Alpha␍␊ Bravo␍␊

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: ␊ represents a line feed.

Alpha␊ Bravo␊

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'unix' .

In

👉 Note: ␍␊ represents a carriage return and a line feed.

Alpha␍␊

Out

1:7: Expected linebreaks to be unix (`

`), not windows (`\r

`)

When configured with 'windows' .

In

👉 Note: ␊ represents a line feed.

Alpha␊

Out

1:6: Expected linebreaks to be windows (`\r

`), not unix (`

`)

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

