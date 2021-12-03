remark-lint rule to warn when headings violate a given style.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that headings are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'atx'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-heading-style
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintHeadingStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-heading-style@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintHeadingStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-heading-style@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintHeadingStyle from 'remark-lint-heading-style'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintHeadingStyle)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-heading-style example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-heading-style",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintHeadingStyle.
unified().use(remarkLintHeadingStyle[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'atx'
— prefer ATX headings:
## Hello
'atx-closed'
— prefer ATX headings with a closing sequence:
## Hello ##
'setext'
— prefer setext headings:
Hello
-----
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further headings differ
Setext headings are limited in that they can only construct headings with a rank of one and two. On the other hand, they do allow multiple lines of content whereas ATX only allows one line. The number of used markers in their underline does not matter, leading to either:
Hello\n-), which is the bare minimum, and for rank 2 headings
looks suspiciously like an empty list item
Hello\n-----), which is hard to
maintain
Hello\n---), which for rank 2 headings looks
suspiciously like a thematic break
Setext headings are also rather uncommon. Using a sequence of hashes at the end of ATX headings is even more uncommon. Due to this, it’s recommended to prefer ATX headings.
remark-stringify
formats headings as ATX by default.
The other styles can be configured with
setext: true
or
closeAtx: true.
ok.md
When configured with
'atx'.
# Alpha
## Bravo
### Charlie
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'atx-closed'.
# Delta ##
## Echo ##
### Foxtrot ###
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'setext'.
Golf
====
Hotel
-----
### India
No messages.
not-ok.md
Juliett
=======
## Kilo
### Lima ###
4:1-4:8: Headings should use setext
6:1-6:13: Headings should use setext
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect heading style type `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'atx'`, `'atx-closed'`, or `'setext'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.