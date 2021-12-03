remark-lint rule to warn when more spaces are used than needed
for hard breaks.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that hard breaks use two spaces and not more.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
remark-preset-lint-recommended
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-hard-break-spaces
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintHardBreakSpaces from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-hard-break-spaces@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintHardBreakSpaces from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-hard-break-spaces@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintHardBreakSpaces from 'remark-lint-hard-break-spaces'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintHardBreakSpaces)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-hard-break-spaces example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-hard-break-spaces",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintHardBreakSpaces.
unified().use(remarkLintHardBreakSpaces[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Less than two spaces do not create a hard breaks and more than two spaces have no effect. Due to this, it’s recommended to turn this rule on.
ok.md
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
Lorem ipsum··
dolor sit amet
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
Lorem ipsum···
dolor sit amet.
1:12-2:1: Use two spaces for hard line breaks
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.