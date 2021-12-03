remark-lint rule to warn when the first heading has an unexpected rank.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check the heading rank of the first heading.
This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-first-heading-level
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'remark-lint-first-heading-level'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-first-heading-level example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-first-heading-level",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel.
unified().use(remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
1) are accepted:
number (example
1)
— expected rank of first heading
In most cases you’d want to first heading in a markdown document to start at
rank 1.
In some cases a different rank makes more sense, such as when building a blog
and generating the primary heading from frontmatter metadata, in which case
a value of
2 can be defined here.
ok.md
When configured with
2.
## Delta
Paragraph.
No messages.
ok-html.md
When configured with
2.
<h2>Echo</h2>
Paragraph.
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
2.
# Foxtrot
Paragraph.
1:1-1:10: First heading level should be `2`
not-ok-html.md
When configured with
2.
<h1>Golf</h1>
Paragraph.
1:1-1:14: First heading level should be `2`
ok.md
# The default is to expect a level one heading
No messages.
ok-html.md
<h1>An HTML heading is also seen by this rule.</h1>
No messages.
ok-delayed.md
You can use markdown content before the heading.
<div>Or non-heading HTML</div>
<h1>So the first heading, be it HTML or markdown, is checked</h1>
No messages.
not-ok.md
## Bravo
Paragraph.
1:1-1:9: First heading level should be `1`
not-ok-html.md
<h2>Charlie</h2>
Paragraph.
1:1-1:17: First heading level should be `1`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.