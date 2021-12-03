openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

remark-lint-first-heading-level

by remarkjs
3.1.1 (see all)

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

789

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-lint-first-heading-level

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

remark-lint rule to warn when the first heading has an unexpected rank.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check the heading rank of the first heading.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-first-heading-level

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'remark-lint-first-heading-level'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkLint)
    .use(remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-first-heading-level example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
     "remark-lint",
+    "remark-lint-first-heading-level",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel.

unified().use(remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel[, config])

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 1) are accepted:

  • number (example 1) — expected rank of first heading

Recommendation

In most cases you’d want to first heading in a markdown document to start at rank 1. In some cases a different rank makes more sense, such as when building a blog and generating the primary heading from frontmatter metadata, in which case a value of 2 can be defined here.

Examples

ok.md

When configured with 2.

In
## Delta

Paragraph.
Out

No messages.

ok-html.md

When configured with 2.

In
<h2>Echo</h2>

Paragraph.
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md

When configured with 2.

In
# Foxtrot

Paragraph.
Out
1:1-1:10: First heading level should be `2`
not-ok-html.md

When configured with 2.

In
<h1>Golf</h1>

Paragraph.
Out
1:1-1:14: First heading level should be `2`
ok.md
In
# The default is to expect a level one heading
Out

No messages.

ok-html.md
In
<h1>An HTML heading is also seen by this rule.</h1>
Out

No messages.

ok-delayed.md
In
You can use markdown content before the heading.

<div>Or non-heading HTML</div>

<h1>So the first heading, be it HTML or markdown, is checked</h1>
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md
In
## Bravo

Paragraph.
Out
1:1-1:9: First heading level should be `1`
not-ok-html.md
In
<h2>Charlie</h2>

Paragraph.
Out
1:1-1:17: First heading level should be `1`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial