remark-lint rule to warn when the first heading has an unexpected rank.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check the heading rank of the first heading.

Presets

This rule is not included in a preset maintained here.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-first-heading-level

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-first-heading-level@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel from 'remark-lint-first-heading-level' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-first-heading-level example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-first-heading-level", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintFirstHeadingLevel .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 1 ) are accepted:

number (example 1 ) — expected rank of first heading

Recommendation

In most cases you’d want to first heading in a markdown document to start at rank 1. In some cases a different rank makes more sense, such as when building a blog and generating the primary heading from frontmatter metadata, in which case a value of 2 can be defined here.

Examples

When configured with 2 .

In

## Delta Paragraph.

Out

No messages.

When configured with 2 .

In

< h2 > Echo </ h2 > Paragraph.

Out

No messages.

When configured with 2 .

In

# Foxtrot Paragraph.

Out

1:1-1:10: First heading level should be `2`

When configured with 2 .

In

< h1 > Golf </ h1 > Paragraph.

Out

1:1-1:14: First heading level should be `2`

In

# The default is to expect a level one heading

Out

No messages.

In

< h1 > An HTML heading is also seen by this rule. </ h1 >

Out

No messages.

In

You can use markdown content before the heading. < div > Or non-heading HTML </ div > < h1 > So the first heading, be it HTML or markdown, is checked </ h1 >

Out

No messages.

In

## Bravo Paragraph.

Out

1:1-1:9: First heading level should be `1`

In

< h2 > Charlie </ h2 > Paragraph.

Out

1:1-1:17: First heading level should be `1`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer