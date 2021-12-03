remark-lint rule to warn when definitions are used in the document
instead of at the end.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that definitions are placed at the end of the document.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-final-definition
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-final-definition@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-final-definition@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'remark-lint-final-definition'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintFinalDefinition)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-final-definition example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-final-definition",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintFinalDefinition.
unified().use(remarkLintFinalDefinition[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
There are different strategies for placing definitions. The simplest is perhaps to place them all at the bottem of documents. If you prefer that, turn on this rule.
ok.md
Paragraph.
[example]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
No messages.
not-ok.md
Paragraph.
[example]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
Another paragraph.
3:1-3:47: Move definitions to the end of the file (after the node at line `5`)
ok-comments.md
Paragraph.
[example-1]: http://example.com/one/
<!-- Comments are fine between and after definitions -->
[example-2]: http://example.com/two/
No messages.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
