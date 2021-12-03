remark-lint rule to warn when definitions are used in the document instead of at the end.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that definitions are placed at the end of the document.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-final-definition

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-final-definition@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-final-definition@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintFinalDefinition from 'remark-lint-final-definition' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintFinalDefinition) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-final-definition example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-final-definition", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintFinalDefinition .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

There are different strategies for placing definitions. The simplest is perhaps to place them all at the bottem of documents. If you prefer that, turn on this rule.

Examples

In

Paragraph. [ example ]: http://example.com "Example Domain"

Out

No messages.

In

Paragraph. [ example ]: http://example.com "Example Domain" Another paragraph.

Out

3:1-3:47: Move definitions to the end of the file (after the node at line `5`)

In

Paragraph. [ example-1 ]: http://example.com/one/ [ example-2 ]: http://example.com/two/

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer