remark-lint rule to check the file extension.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that file extensions are md .

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide 'md'

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-file-extension

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintFileExtension from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-file-extension@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintFileExtension from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-file-extension@2?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintFileExtension from 'remark-lint-file-extension' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintFileExtension) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-file-extension example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-file-extension", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintFileExtension .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'md' ) are accepted:

string (example 'markdown' ) — preferred file extension (no dot)

👉 Note: does not warn when files have no file extensions (such as AUTHORS or LICENSE ).

Recommendation

Use md as it’s the most common. Also use md when your markdown contains common syntax extensions (such as GFM, frontmatter, or math). Do not use md for MDX: use mdx instead.

Examples

Out

No messages.

readme

Out

No messages.

Out

1:1: Incorrect extension: use `md`

When configured with 'mkd' .

Out

No messages.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer