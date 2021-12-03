remark-lint rule to check the file extension.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that file extensions are
md.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'md'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-file-extension
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintFileExtension from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-file-extension@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintFileExtension from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-file-extension@2?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFileExtension from 'remark-lint-file-extension'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintFileExtension)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-file-extension example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-file-extension",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintFileExtension.
unified().use(remarkLintFileExtension[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'md') are accepted:
string (example
'markdown')
— preferred file extension (no dot)
👉 Note: does not warn when files have no file extensions (such as
AUTHORSor
LICENSE).
Use
md as it’s the most common.
Also use
md when your markdown contains common syntax extensions (such as
GFM, frontmatter, or math).
Do not use
md for MDX: use
mdx instead.
readme.md
No messages.
readme
No messages.
readme.mkd
1:1: Incorrect extension: use `md`
readme.mkd
When configured with
'mkd'.
No messages.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.