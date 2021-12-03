remark-lint rule to warn when fenced code markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that fenced code markers are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'`'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-fenced-code-marker
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintFencedCodeMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-marker@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintFencedCodeMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-marker@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFencedCodeMarker from 'remark-lint-fenced-code-marker'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintFencedCodeMarker)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-fenced-code-marker example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-fenced-code-marker",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintFencedCodeMarker.
unified().use(remarkLintFencedCodeMarker[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'`'
— prefer grave accents
'~'
— prefer tildes
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further fenced code differs
Tildes are extremely uncommon.
Due to this, it’s recommended to configure this rule with
'`'.
remark-stringify
formats fenced code with grave accents by default.
Pass
fence: '~'
to always use tildes.
ok.md
Indented code blocks are not affected by this rule:
bravo()
No messages.
not-ok-consistent-tick.md
```alpha
bravo()
```
~~~
charlie()
~~~
5:1-7:4: Fenced code should use `` ` `` as a marker
not-ok-consistent-tilde.md
~~~alpha
bravo()
~~~
```
charlie()
```
5:1-7:4: Fenced code should use `~` as a marker
ok.md
When configured with
'`'.
```alpha
bravo()
```
```
charlie()
```
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'~'.
~~~alpha
bravo()
~~~
~~~
charlie()
~~~
No messages.
not-ok-incorrect.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect fenced code marker `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `` '`' ``, or `'~'`
