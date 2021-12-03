remark-lint rule to check that language flags of fenced code are used.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that language flags of fenced code are used and consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
{ allowEmpty: false }
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-fenced-code-flag
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-flag@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-flag@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'remark-lint-fenced-code-flag'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintFencedCodeFlag)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-fenced-code-flag example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-fenced-code-flag",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintFencedCodeFlag.
unified().use(remarkLintFencedCodeFlag[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
undefined) are accepted:
Array<string>
— as if passing
{flags: options}
Object with the following fields:
allowEmpty (
boolean, default:
false)
— allow language flags to be omitted
flags (
Array<string> default:
[])
— specific flags to allow (other flags will result in a warning)
While omitting the language flag is perfectly fine to signal that the code is
plain text, it could point to a mistake.
It’s recommended to instead use a certain flag for plain text (such as
txt)
and to turn this rule on.
ok.md
```alpha
bravo()
```
No messages.
not-ok.md
```
alpha()
```
1:1-3:4: Missing code language flag
ok.md
When configured with
{ allowEmpty: true }.
```
alpha()
```
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
{ allowEmpty: false }.
```
alpha()
```
1:1-3:4: Missing code language flag
ok.md
When configured with
[ 'alpha' ].
```alpha
bravo()
```
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
{ flags: [ 'alpha' ] }.
```alpha
bravo()
```
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
[ 'charlie' ].
```alpha
bravo()
```
1:1-3:4: Incorrect code language flag
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.