remark-lint rule to check that language flags of fenced code are used.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that language flags of fenced code are used and consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide { allowEmpty: false }

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-fenced-code-flag

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-flag@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-fenced-code-flag@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintFencedCodeFlag from 'remark-lint-fenced-code-flag' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintFencedCodeFlag) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-fenced-code-flag example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-fenced-code-flag", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintFencedCodeFlag .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: undefined ) are accepted:

Array<string> — as if passing {flags: options}

— as if passing Object with the following fields: allowEmpty ( boolean , default: false ) — allow language flags to be omitted flags ( Array<string> default: [] ) — specific flags to allow (other flags will result in a warning)

with the following fields:

Recommendation

While omitting the language flag is perfectly fine to signal that the code is plain text, it could point to a mistake. It’s recommended to instead use a certain flag for plain text (such as txt ) and to turn this rule on.

Examples

In

```alpha bravo() ```

Out

No messages.

In

``` alpha() ```

Out

1:1-3:4: Missing code language flag

When configured with { allowEmpty: true } .

In

``` alpha() ```

Out

No messages.

When configured with { allowEmpty: false } .

In

``` alpha() ```

Out

1:1-3:4: Missing code language flag

When configured with [ 'alpha' ] .

In

```alpha bravo() ```

Out

No messages.

When configured with { flags: [ 'alpha' ] } .

In

```alpha bravo() ```

Out

No messages.

When configured with [ 'charlie' ] .

In

```alpha bravo() ```

Out

1:1-3:4: Incorrect code language flag

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer