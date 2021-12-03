remark-lint rule to warn when emphasis markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that emphasis markers are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'*'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-emphasis-marker
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintEmphasisMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-emphasis-marker@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintEmphasisMarker from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-emphasis-marker@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintEmphasisMarker from 'remark-lint-emphasis-marker'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintEmphasisMarker)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-emphasis-marker example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-emphasis-marker",
]
}
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintEmphasisMarker.
unified().use(remarkLintEmphasisMarker[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'*'
— prefer asterisks
'_'
— prefer underscores
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further emphasis differs
Underscores and asterisks work slightly different: asterisks can form emphasis in more cases than underscores. Because underscores are sometimes used to represent normal underscores inside words, there are extra rules supporting that. Asterisks can also be used as the marker of more constructs than underscores: lists. Due to having simpler parsing rules, looking more like syntax, and that they can be used for more constructs, it’s recommended to prefer asterisks.
remark-stringify
formats emphasis with asterisks by default.
Pass
emphasis: '_'
to always use underscores.
ok.md
When configured with
'*'.
*foo*
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'*'.
_foo_
1:1-1:6: Emphasis should use `*` as a marker
ok.md
When configured with
'_'.
_foo_
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'_'.
*foo*
1:1-1:6: Emphasis should use `_` as a marker
not-ok.md
*foo*
_bar_
2:1-2:6: Emphasis should use `*` as a marker
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect emphasis marker `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'*'`, or `'_'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
