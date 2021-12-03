remark-lint rule to warn when consecutive whitespace is used in
a definition label.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that the labels used in definitions do not use meaningless white space.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-definition-spacing
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintDefinitionSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-definition-spacing@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintDefinitionSpacing from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-definition-spacing@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintDefinitionSpacing from 'remark-lint-definition-spacing'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintDefinitionSpacing)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-definition-spacing example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-definition-spacing",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintDefinitionSpacing.
unified().use(remarkLintDefinitionSpacing[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
Definitions and references are matched together by collapsing white space. Using more white space in labels might incorrectly indicate that they are of importance. Due to this, it’s recommended to use one space (or a line ending if needed) and turn this rule on.
ok.md
[example domain]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note:
·represents a space.
[example····domain]: http://example.com "Example Domain"
1:1-1:57: Do not use consecutive whitespace in definition labels
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.