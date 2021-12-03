Warn when code blocks do not adhere to a given style.

Options: 'consistent' , 'fenced' , or 'indented' , default: 'consistent' .

'consistent' detects the first used code block style and warns when subsequent code blocks uses different styles.

Fix

remark-stringify formats code blocks using a fence if they have a language flag and indentation if not. Pass fences: true to always use fences for code blocks.

See Using remark to fix your Markdown on how to automatically fix warnings for this rule.

Example

When configured with 'indented' .

In

alpha() Paragraph. bravo()

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'indented' .

In

``` alpha() ``` Paragraph. ``` bravo() ```

Out

1:1-3:4: Code blocks should be indented 7:1-9:4: Code blocks should be indented

When configured with 'fenced' .

In

``` alpha() ``` Paragraph. ``` bravo() ```

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'fenced' .

In

alpha() Paragraph. bravo()

Out

1:1-1:12: Code blocks should be fenced 5:1-5:12: Code blocks should be fenced

In

alpha() Paragraph. ``` bravo() ```

Out

5:1-7:4: Code blocks should be indented

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect code block style `💩`: use either `'consistent'`, `'fenced'`, or `'indented'`

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install remark-lint-code-block-style

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintCodeBlockStyle .

Use

You probably want to use it on the CLI through a config file:

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "lint", + "lint-code-block-style", … ] } …

Or use it on the CLI directly

remark -u lint -u lint-code-block-style readme.md

Or use this on the API:

import {remark} from 'remark' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintCodeBlockStyle from 'remark-lint-code-block-style' remark() .use(remarkLint) + .use(remarkLintCodeBlockStyle) .process('_Emphasis_ and **importance**') .then((file) => { console.error(reporter(file)) })

