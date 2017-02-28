This is a pluggable remark-lint rule which allows various linters to be run against fenced code blocks in markdown based on their language tag.
npm install remark-lint-code
remark -u lint -u lint-code="{\"js\":\"remark-lint-code-eslint\"}" file.md
var remark = require('remark')
var lint = require('remark-lint')
var lintCode = require('remark-lint-code')
var eslint = require('remark-lint-code-eslint')
var report = require('vfile-reporter')
remark()
.use(lint)
.use(lintCode, {js: eslint})
.process('```js\nvar foo = "bar"\n```', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file));
})
Plugins are very simple. Here's an example:
// This verifies content matches expected value exactly
module.exports = function (options) {
var expect = (options || {}).expect
return function (node, file) {
if (node.value !== expect) {
file.message('"' + node.value + '" does not match "' + expect + '"', node)
}
}
}
The module exports a function which takes an
options object which can be used
to configure the plugin, then it returns another function which receives the
AST node for the fenced code block and an object describing the file that is
currently being linted.
The text content of the AST node can be found in the
value property. To inform the user of warnings or errors, you can call
file.message(message, node) or
file.fail(message, node).
