This is a pluggable remark-lint rule which allows various linters to be run against fenced code blocks in markdown based on their language tag.

Install

npm install remark-lint-code

Usage

CLI

remark -u lint -u lint-code="{\"js\":\"remark-lint-code-eslint\"}" file.md

Programmatic

var remark = require ( 'remark' ) var lint = require ( 'remark-lint' ) var lintCode = require ( 'remark-lint-code' ) var eslint = require ( 'remark-lint-code-eslint' ) var report = require ( 'vfile-reporter' ) remark() .use(lint) .use(lintCode, { js : eslint}) .process( '```js

var foo = "bar"

```' , function ( err, file ) { console .error(report(err || file)); })

Writing plugins

Plugins are very simple. Here's an example:

module .exports = function ( options ) { var expect = (options || {}).expect return function ( node, file ) { if (node.value !== expect) { file.message( '"' + node.value + '" does not match "' + expect + '"' , node) } } }

The module exports a function which takes an options object which can be used to configure the plugin, then it returns another function which receives the AST node for the fenced code block and an object describing the file that is currently being linted.

The text content of the AST node can be found in the value property. To inform the user of warnings or errors, you can call file.message(message, node) or file.fail(message, node) .

