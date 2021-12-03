remark-lint rule to warn when block quotes are indented too much or
too little.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that the “indent” of block quotes is
consistent.
Indent here is the
> (greater than) marker and the spaces before content.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
2
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-blockquote-indentation
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-blockquote-indentation@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-blockquote-indentation@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'remark-lint-blockquote-indentation'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-blockquote-indentation example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-blockquote-indentation",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation.
unified().use(remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
number (example:
2)
— preferred indent of
> and spaces before content
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further block quotes differ
CommonMark specifies that when block quotes are used the
> markers can be
followed by an optional space.
No space at all arguably looks rather ugly:
>Mars and
>Venus.
There is no specific handling of more that one space, so if 5 spaces were
used after
>, then indented code kicks in:
> neptune()
Due to this, it’s recommended to configure this rule with
2.
ok.md
When configured with
2.
> Hello
Paragraph.
> World
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
4.
> Hello
Paragraph.
> World
No messages.
not-ok.md
> Hello
Paragraph.
> World
Paragraph.
> World
5:5: Remove 1 space between block quote and content
9:3: Add 1 space between block quote and content
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.