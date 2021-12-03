remark-lint rule to warn when block quotes are indented too much or too little.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that the “indent” of block quotes is consistent. Indent here is the > (greater than) marker and the spaces before content.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-consistent 'consistent' remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide 2

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-blockquote-indentation

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-blockquote-indentation@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-blockquote-indentation@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation from 'remark-lint-blockquote-indentation' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-blockquote-indentation example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-blockquote-indentation", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintBlockquoteIndentation .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

number (example: 2 ) — preferred indent of > and spaces before content

(example: ) — preferred indent of and spaces before content 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further block quotes differ

Recommendation

CommonMark specifies that when block quotes are used the > markers can be followed by an optional space. No space at all arguably looks rather ugly:

>Mars and >Venus.

There is no specific handling of more that one space, so if 5 spaces were used after > , then indented code kicks in:

> neptune()

Due to this, it’s recommended to configure this rule with 2 .

Examples

When configured with 2 .

In

> Hello Paragraph. > World

Out

No messages.

When configured with 4 .

In

> Hello Paragraph. > World

Out

No messages.

In

> Hello Paragraph. > World Paragraph. > World

Out

5:5: Remove 1 space between block quote and content 9:3: Add 1 space between block quote and content

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer