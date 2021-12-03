remark plugin to support configuration comments for remark lint rules.

See the monorepo readme for more info on remark lint.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to add support for configuration comments to control remark lint rule messages.

When should I use this?

This project is useful when you’re using remark lint rules and want to let authors ignore messages in certain cases. This package is already included in all our presets. If you’re building a preset yourself, you should include this package.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLint from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint@9?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLint from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint@9?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … + "remark-lint", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLint .

Add support for configuration comments. There are no options.

See Ignore warnings in the monorepo readme for how to use it.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

