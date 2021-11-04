remark plugin to add a simpler image syntax.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to add a simpler image syntax.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
Images are notoriously unintuitive in markdown.
This projects adds a different way to include images: by pasting in a URL or
path to them (such as
./image.jpg).
The behavior added by this plugin is nice when you’re authoring your own
markdown and are sure that you’re explaining what happens in images in
surrounding prose.
Another plugin,
remark-unwrap-images, could be useful
to unwrap images on their own in a paragraph.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-images
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-images@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-images@3?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
Below will render an image:
https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkImages from 'remark-images'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkImages)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
Below will render an image:
[![](https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg)](https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg)
This package exports the identifier
defaultImageExtensions.
The default export is
remarkImages.
unified().use(remarkImages[, options])
Plugin to add a simpler image syntax.
Transform URLs in text that reference images (see
defaultImageExtensions) to
images.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.imageExtensions
List of file extensions recognized as images (
Array.<string>?, default
defaultImageExtensions).
defaultImageExtensions
List of file extensions recognized as an image by default (constant
['svg', 'png', 'jpg', 'jpeg', 'gif', 'webp', 'avif']).
Note: extension does not include
., only the extension name.
This plugin looks for URLs and paths, on their own, that end in an image
extension (see
defaultImageExtensions).
If they occur inside a link already, then only an image is created.
If they instead do not occur in a link, the image is also linked.
Some examples of URLs and paths are:
https://example.com/image.jpg
/image.jpg
./image.jpg
../image.jpg
This plugin adds mdast
Image and
Link nodes to the syntax
tree.
These are the same nodes that represent images through
![](url) and links
through
[text](url) syntax.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 3+ and
remark version 4+.
Although this plugin should be safe to use, always be careful with user input. For example, it’s possible to hide JavaScript inside images (such as GIFs, WebPs, and SVGs). User provided images open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
This may become a problem if the markdown later transformed to rehype (hast) or opened in an unsafe markdown viewer.
remarkjs/remark-unwrap-images
— remove the wrapping paragraph for images
remarkjs/remark-embed-images
— embed local images as data URIs
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.