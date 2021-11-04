remark plugin to add a simpler image syntax.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to add a simpler image syntax.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.

When should I use this?

Images are notoriously unintuitive in markdown. This projects adds a different way to include images: by pasting in a URL or path to them (such as ./image.jpg ). The behavior added by this plugin is nice when you’re authoring your own markdown and are sure that you’re explaining what happens in images in surrounding prose.

Another plugin, remark-unwrap-images , could be useful to unwrap images on their own in a paragraph.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-images

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-images@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-images@3?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file example.md :

Below will render an image: https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg

And our module example.js looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkImages from 'remark-images' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkImages) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .log( String (file)) }

Now, running node example yields:

Below will render an image: [ ![ ]( https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg )]( https://c8r-x0.s3.amazonaws.com/lab-components-macbook.jpg )

API

This package exports the identifier defaultImageExtensions . The default export is remarkImages .

Plugin to add a simpler image syntax. Transform URLs in text that reference images (see defaultImageExtensions ) to images.

options

Configuration (optional).

List of file extensions recognized as images ( Array.<string>? , default defaultImageExtensions ).

defaultImageExtensions

List of file extensions recognized as an image by default (constant ['svg', 'png', 'jpg', 'jpeg', 'gif', 'webp', 'avif'] ). Note: extension does not include . , only the extension name.

Syntax

This plugin looks for URLs and paths, on their own, that end in an image extension (see defaultImageExtensions ). If they occur inside a link already, then only an image is created. If they instead do not occur in a link, the image is also linked.

Some examples of URLs and paths are:

https://example.com/image.jpg

/image.jpg

./image.jpg

../image.jpg

Syntax tree

This plugin adds mdast Image and Link nodes to the syntax tree. These are the same nodes that represent images through ![](url) and links through [text](url) syntax.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with unified version 3+ and remark version 4+.

Security

Although this plugin should be safe to use, always be careful with user input. For example, it’s possible to hide JavaScript inside images (such as GIFs, WebPs, and SVGs). User provided images open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.

This may become a problem if the markdown later transformed to rehype (hast) or opened in an unsafe markdown viewer.

Related

remarkjs/remark-unwrap-images — remove the wrapping paragraph for images

— remove the wrapping paragraph for images remarkjs/remark-embed-images — embed local images as data URIs

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © John Otander