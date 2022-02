Stability: Legacy. This package is no longer recommended for use. It’s still covered by semantic-versioning guarantees and not yet deprecated, but use of this package should be avoided. Please use remark-rehype to move from remark (markdown) to rehype (HTML) and then replace remark-html-katex with rehype-katex or rehype-mathjax .

Legacy documentation for this package is still available in Git.

License

MIT © Junyoung Choi