remark plugin to add support for serializing HTML.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that compiles markdown to HTML.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. rehype adds support for HTML to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a remark plugin that adds a compiler to compile mdast to hast and then to a string.
This plugin is useful when you want to turn markdown into HTML.
It’s a shortcut for
.use(remarkRehype).use(rehypeStringify).
The reason that there are different ecosystems for markdown and HTML is that
turning markdown into HTML is, while frequently needed, not the only purpose of
markdown.
Checking (linting) and formatting markdown are also common use cases for
remark and markdown.
There are several aspects of markdown that do not translate 1-to-1 to HTML.
In some cases markdown contains more information than HTML: for example, there
are several ways to add a link in markdown (as in, autolinks:
<https://url>,
resource links:
[label](url), and reference links with definitions:
[label][id] and
[id]: url).
In other cases HTML contains more information than markdown: there are many
tags, which add new meaning (semantics), available in HTML that aren’t available
in markdown.
If there was just one AST, it would be quite hard to perform the tasks that
several remark and rehype plugins currently do.
This plugin is useful when you want to quickly turn markdown into HTML.
In most cases though, it’s recommended to use
remark-rehype
instead and finally use
rehype-stringify to serialize
HTML.
The reason using both ecosystems instead of this plugin is recommended, is that
there are many useful rehype plugins that you can then use.
For example, you can minify HTML, format HTML,
highlight code, add metadata, and a lot more.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-html
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkHtml from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-html@15?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkHtml from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-html@15?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
# Hello & World
> A block quote.
* Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkHtml from 'remark-html'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkHtml)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<h1>Hello & World</h1>
<blockquote>
<p>A block quote.</p>
</blockquote>
<ul>
<li>Some <em>emphasis</em>, <strong>importance</strong>, and <code>code</code>.</li>
</ul>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkHtml.
unified().use(remarkHtml[, options])
Add support for serializing HTML.
options
Configuration (optional).
All options other than
sanitize and
handlers are passed to
hast-util-to-html.
options.handlers
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-hast.
options.sanitize
How to sanitize the output (
Object or
boolean, default:
true):
false
— output is not sanitized, dangerous raw HTML persists
true
— output is sanitized according to GitHub’s sanitation rules,
dangerous raw HTML is dropped
Object
—
schema that defines how to sanitize output with
hast-util-sanitize, dangerous raw HTML is dropped
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-html is unsafe by default and opens you up to
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
Pass
sanitize: true to prevent attacks.
Setting
sanitize to anything else can be unsafe.
remark-rehype
— turn markdown into HTML to support rehype
rehype-sanitize
— sanitize HTML
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.