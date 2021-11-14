remark plugin to link references to commits, issues, and users, in the same way that GitHub does in comments, issues, PRs, and releases (see Writing on GitHub).

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to link references to commits, issues, and users: @wooorm -> [**@wooorm**](https://github.com/wooorm) .

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.

When should I use this?

This project is useful if you want to emulate how markdown would work in GitHub comments, issues, PRs, or releases, but it’s actually displayed somewhere else (on a website, or in other places on GitHub which don’t link references, such as markdown in a repo or Gist). This plugin does not support other platforms such as GitLab or Bitbucket and their custom features.

A different plugin, remark-gfm , adds support for GFM (GitHub Flavored Markdown). GFM is a set of extensions (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, and tasklists) to markdown that are supported everywhere on GitHub.

Another plugin, remark-breaks , turns soft line endings (enters) into hard breaks ( <br> s). GitHub does this in a few places (comments, issues, PRs, and releases), but it’s not semantic according to HTML and not compliant to markdown.

Yet another plugin, remark-frontmatter , adds support for YAML frontmatter. GitHub supports frontmatter for files in Gists and repos.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-github

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkGithub from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-github@11?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkGithub from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-github@11?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file, example.md :

Some references: * Commit: f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587 * Commit (fork): foo@f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587 * Commit (repo): remarkjs/remark@e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89 * Issue or PR ( `#` ): #1 * Issue or PR ( `GH-` ): GH-1 * Issue or PR (fork): foo#1 * Issue or PR (project): remarkjs/remark#1 * Mention: @wooorm Some links: * Commit: < https: // github.com / remarkjs / remark / commit / e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89 > * Commit comment: < https: // github.com / remarkjs / remark / commit / ac63bc3abacf14cf08ca5e2d8f1f8e88a7b9015c # commitcomment-16372693 > * Issue or PR: < https: // github.com / remarkjs / remark / issues / 182 > * Issue or PR comment: < https: // github.com / remarkjs / remark-github / issues / 3 # issue-151160339 > * Mention: < https: // github.com / ben-eb >

And our module, example.js , looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm' import remarkGithub from 'remark-github' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkGfm) .use(remarkGithub) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .log( String (file)) }

Now, running node example yields:

Some references: * Commit: [ `f808317` ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/commit/f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587 ) * Commit (fork): [ foo@`f808317` ]( https://github.com/foo/remark-github/commit/f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587 ) * Commit (repo): [ remarkjs/remark@`e1aa9f6` ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89 ) * Issue or PR ( `#` ): [ #1 ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/1 ) * Issue or PR ( `GH-` ): [ GH-1 ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/1 ) * Issue or PR (fork): [ foo#1 ]( https://github.com/foo/remark-github/issues/1 ) * Issue or PR (project): [ remarkjs/remark#1 ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/issues/1 ) * Mention: [ **@wooorm** ]( https://github.com/wooorm ) Some links: * Commit: [ remarkjs/remark@`e1aa9f6` ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89 ) * Commit comment: [ remarkjs/remark@`ac63bc3` (comment) ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/ac63bc3abacf14cf08ca5e2d8f1f8e88a7b9015c#commitcomment-16372693 ) * Issue or PR: [ remarkjs/remark#182 ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/issues/182 ) * Issue or PR comment: [ #3 (comment) ]( https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/3#issue-151160339 ) * Mention: < https: // github.com / ben-eb >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkGithub .

Link references to users, commits, and issues, in the same way that GitHub does in comments, issues, PRs, and releases (see Writing on GitHub).

options

Configuration (optional).

Repository to link against ( string , optional). Detected in Node.js from the repository field in package.json if not given. Should point to a GitHub repository, such as 'https://github.com/user/project.git' or 'user/project' .

Wrap mentions in strong ( boolean , default: true ). This makes them render more like how GitHub styles them. But GitHub itself uses CSS instead of strong.

Change how (and whether) things are linked ( Function , optional). This can be used to point links to GitHub Enterprise or other places. It’s called with the following parameters:

values ( BuildUrlValues ) — info on the link to build

( ) — info on the link to build defaultBuildUrl ( (values: BuildUrlValues) => string ) — function that can be called to perform normal behavior

It should return the URL to use ( string ) or false to not create a link.

The following schemas are passed as BuildUrlValues :

{type: 'commit', user, project, hash}

{type: 'compare', user, project, base, compare}

{type: 'issue', user, project, no}

{type: 'mention', user}

Examples

Example: buildUrl

A buildUrl can be passed to not link mentions. For example, by changing example.js from before like so:

@@ -8,7 +8,11 @@ main() async function main() { const file = await remark() .use(remarkGfm) - .use(remarkGithub) + .use(remarkGithub, { + buildUrl(values, defaultBuildUrl) { + return values.type === 'mention' ? false : defaultBuildUrl(values) + } + }) .process(await read('example.md')) console.log(String(file))

To instead point mentions to a different place, change example.js like so:

@@ -8,7 +8,13 @@ main() async function main() { const file = await remark() .use(remarkGfm) - .use(remarkGithub) + .use(remarkGithub, { + buildUrl(values, defaultBuildUrl) { + return values.type === 'mention' + ? `https://yourwebsite.com/${values.user}/` + : defaultBuildUrl(values) + } + }) .process(await read('example.md')) console.log(String(file))

Syntax

The following references are supported:

Autolinks to these references are also transformed: https://github.com/wooorm -> [**@wooorm**](https://github.com/wooorm)

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted options. There are also BuildUrl , BuildUrlValues , BuildUrlCommitValues , BuildUrlCompareValues , BuildUrlIssueValues , BuildUrlMentionValues , and DefaultBuildUrl types exported.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with unified version 6+ and remark version 7+.

Security

Use of remark-github does not involve rehype (hast). It does inject links based on user content, but those links only go to GitHub. There are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Related

remark-gfm — support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists)

— support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists) remark-breaks — support breaks without needing spaces or escapes (enters to <br> )

— support breaks without needing spaces or escapes (enters to ) remark-frontmatter — support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer