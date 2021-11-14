remark plugin to link references to commits, issues, and users, in the same way that GitHub does in comments, issues, PRs, and releases (see Writing on GitHub).
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to link references to commits,
issues, and users:
@wooorm ->
[**@wooorm**](https://github.com/wooorm).
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project is useful if you want to emulate how markdown would work in GitHub comments, issues, PRs, or releases, but it’s actually displayed somewhere else (on a website, or in other places on GitHub which don’t link references, such as markdown in a repo or Gist). This plugin does not support other platforms such as GitLab or Bitbucket and their custom features.
A different plugin,
remark-gfm, adds support for GFM (GitHub
Flavored Markdown).
GFM is a set of extensions (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables,
and tasklists) to markdown that are supported everywhere on GitHub.
Another plugin,
remark-breaks, turns soft line endings
(enters) into hard breaks (
<br>s).
GitHub does this in a few places (comments, issues, PRs, and releases), but it’s
not semantic according to HTML and not compliant to markdown.
Yet another plugin,
remark-frontmatter, adds support
for YAML frontmatter.
GitHub supports frontmatter for files in Gists and repos.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-github
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkGithub from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-github@11?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkGithub from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-github@11?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
Some references:
* Commit: f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587
* Commit (fork): foo@f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587
* Commit (repo): remarkjs/remark@e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89
* Issue or PR (`#`): #1
* Issue or PR (`GH-`): GH-1
* Issue or PR (fork): foo#1
* Issue or PR (project): remarkjs/remark#1
* Mention: @wooorm
Some links:
* Commit: <https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89>
* Commit comment: <https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/ac63bc3abacf14cf08ca5e2d8f1f8e88a7b9015c#commitcomment-16372693>
* Issue or PR: <https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/issues/182>
* Issue or PR comment: <https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/3#issue-151160339>
* Mention: <https://github.com/ben-eb>
And our module,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkGithub from 'remark-github'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkGithub)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
Some references:
* Commit: [`f808317`](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/commit/f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587)
* Commit (fork): [foo@`f808317`](https://github.com/foo/remark-github/commit/f8083175fe890cbf14f41d0a06e7aa35d4989587)
* Commit (repo): [remarkjs/remark@`e1aa9f6`](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89)
* Issue or PR (`#`): [#1](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/1)
* Issue or PR (`GH-`): [GH-1](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/1)
* Issue or PR (fork): [foo#1](https://github.com/foo/remark-github/issues/1)
* Issue or PR (project): [remarkjs/remark#1](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/issues/1)
* Mention: [**@wooorm**](https://github.com/wooorm)
Some links:
* Commit: [remarkjs/remark@`e1aa9f6`](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/e1aa9f6c02de18b9459b7d269712bcb50183ce89)
* Commit comment: [remarkjs/remark@`ac63bc3` (comment)](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/commit/ac63bc3abacf14cf08ca5e2d8f1f8e88a7b9015c#commitcomment-16372693)
* Issue or PR: [remarkjs/remark#182](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark/issues/182)
* Issue or PR comment: [#3 (comment)](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-github/issues/3#issue-151160339)
* Mention: <https://github.com/ben-eb>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkGithub.
unified().use(remarkGithub[, options])
Link references to users, commits, and issues, in the same way that GitHub does in comments, issues, PRs, and releases (see Writing on GitHub).
options
Configuration (optional).
options.repository
Repository to link against (
string, optional).
Detected in Node.js from the
repository field in
package.json if not given.
Should point to a GitHub repository, such as
'https://github.com/user/project.git' or
'user/project'.
options.mentionStrong
Wrap mentions in
strong (
boolean, default:
true).
This makes them render more like how GitHub styles them.
But GitHub itself uses CSS instead of strong.
options.buildUrl
Change how (and whether) things are linked (
Function, optional).
This can be used to point links to GitHub Enterprise or other places.
It’s called with the following parameters:
values (
BuildUrlValues)
— info on the link to build
defaultBuildUrl (
(values: BuildUrlValues) => string)
— function that can be called to perform normal behavior
It should return the URL to use (
string) or
false to not create a link.
The following schemas are passed as
BuildUrlValues:
{type: 'commit', user, project, hash}
{type: 'compare', user, project, base, compare}
{type: 'issue', user, project, no}
{type: 'mention', user}
buildUrl
A
buildUrl can be passed to not link mentions.
For example, by changing
example.js from before like so:
@@ -8,7 +8,11 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
- .use(remarkGithub)
+ .use(remarkGithub, {
+ buildUrl(values, defaultBuildUrl) {
+ return values.type === 'mention' ? false : defaultBuildUrl(values)
+ }
+ })
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
To instead point mentions to a different place, change
example.js like so:
@@ -8,7 +8,13 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
- .use(remarkGithub)
+ .use(remarkGithub, {
+ buildUrl(values, defaultBuildUrl) {
+ return values.type === 'mention'
+ ? `https://yourwebsite.com/${values.user}/`
+ : defaultBuildUrl(values)
+ }
+ })
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
The following references are supported:
1f2a4fb →
1f2a4fb
remarkjs@1f2a4fb → remarkjs@
1f2a4fb
remarkjs/remark-github@1f2a4fb → remarkjs/remark-github@
1f2a4fb
e2acebc...2aa9311 →
e2acebc...2aa9311
remarkjs@e2acebc...2aa9311 →
remarkjs/remark-github@
e2acebc...2aa9311
remarkjs/remark-github@e2acebc...2aa9311 →
remarkjs/remark-github@
e2acebc...2aa9311
GH-1 → GH-1
#1 → #1
remarkjs#1 → remarkjs#1
remarkjs/remark-github#1 → remarkjs/remark-github#1
@wooorm → @wooorm
Autolinks to these references are also transformed:
https://github.com/wooorm ->
[**@wooorm**](https://github.com/wooorm)
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
There are also
BuildUrl,
BuildUrlValues,
BuildUrlCommitValues,
BuildUrlCompareValues,
BuildUrlIssueValues,
BuildUrlMentionValues,
and
DefaultBuildUrl types exported.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-github does not involve rehype (hast).
It does inject links based on user content, but those links only go to GitHub.
There are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-gfm
— support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables,
tasklists)
remark-breaks
— support breaks without needing spaces or escapes (enters to
<br>)
remark-frontmatter
— support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.