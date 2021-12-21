remark plugin to support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists).
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to enable the extensions to
markdown that GitHub adds: autolink literals (
www.x.com), footnotes (
[^1]),
strikethrough (
~~stuff~~), tables (
| cell |…), and tasklists (
* [x]).
You can use this plugin to add support for parsing and serializing them.
These extensions by GitHub to CommonMark are called GFM (GitHub Flavored
Markdown).
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project is useful when you want to support the same features that GitHub
does in files in a repo, Gists, and several other places.
Users frequently believe that some of these extensions, specifically autolink
literals and tables, are part of normal markdown, so using
remark-gfm will
help match your implementation to their understanding of markdown.
There are several edge cases where GitHub’s implementation works in unexpected
ways or even different than described in their spec, so writing in GFM is not
always the best choice.
This plugin does not handle how markdown is turned to HTML.
That’s done by
remark-rehype.
If your content is not in English and uses footnotes, you should configure that
plugin.
When generating HTML, you might also want to enable
rehype-slug
to add
ids on headings.
A different plugin,
remark-frontmatter, adds support for
frontmatter.
GitHub supports YAML frontmatter for files in repos and Gists but they don’t
treat it as part of GFM.
Another plugin,
remark-github, adds support for how markdown
works in relation to a certain GitHub repo in comments, issues, PRs, and
releases, by linking references to commits, issues, and users.
Yet another plugin,
remark-breaks, turns soft line endings
(enters) into hard breaks (
<br>s).
GitHub does this in a few places (comments, issues, PRs, and releases).
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-gfm
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkGfm from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-gfm@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkGfm from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-gfm@3?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
# GFM
## Autolink literals
www.example.com, https://example.com, and contact@example.com.
## Footnote
A note[^1]
[^1]: Big note.
## Strikethrough
~one~ or ~~two~~ tildes.
## Table
| a | b | c | d |
| - | :- | -: | :-: |
## Tasklist
* [ ] to do
* [x] done
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example yields:
<h1>GFM</h1>
<h2>Autolink literals</h2>
<p><a href="http://www.example.com">www.example.com</a>, <a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>, and <a href="mailto:contact@example.com">contact@example.com</a>.</p>
<h2>Footnote</h2>
<p>A note<sup><a href="#user-content-fn-1" id="user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-ref aria-describedby="footnote-label">1</a></sup></p>
<h2>Strikethrough</h2>
<p><del>one</del> or <del>two</del> tildes.</p>
<h2>Table</h2>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>a</th>
<th align="left">b</th>
<th align="right">c</th>
<th align="center">d</th>
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
<h2>Tasklist</h2>
<ul class="contains-task-list">
<li class="task-list-item"><input type="checkbox" disabled> to do</li>
<li class="task-list-item"><input type="checkbox" checked disabled> done</li>
</ul>
<section data-footnotes class="footnotes"><h2 id="footnote-label" class="sr-only">Footnotes</h2>
<ol>
<li id="user-content-fn-1">
<p>Big note. <a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref class="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Back to content">↩</a></p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkGfm.
unified().use(remarkGfm[, options])
Plugin to support GFM (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists).
options
Configuration (optional).
options.singleTilde
Whether to parse strikethrough with a single tilde (
boolean, default:
true).
Single tildes work on github.com, but are technically prohibited by the GFM
spec.
options.tableCellPadding
Serialize tables with a space between delimiters (
|) and cell content
(
boolean, default:
true).
options.tablePipeAlign
Serialize by aligning the delimiters (
|) between table cells so that they all
align nicely and form a grid (
boolean, default:
true).
options.stringLength
Function to detect the length of table cell content (
Function, default:
s => s.length).
This is used when aligning the delimiters (
|) between table cells.
Full-width characters and emoji mess up delimiter alignment when viewing the
markdown source.
To fix this, you can pass this function, which receives the cell content and
returns its “visible” size.
Note that what is and isn’t visible depends on where the text is displayed.
singleTilde
To turn off support for parsing strikethrough with single tildes, pass
singleTilde: false:
// …
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkGfm, {singleTilde: false})
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('~one~ and ~~two~~')
console.log(String(file))
Yields:
<p>~one~ and <del>two</del></p>
stringLength
It’s possible to align tables based on the visual width of cells. First, let’s show the problem:
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
main()
async function main() {
const input = `| Alpha | Bravo |
| - | - |
| 中文 | Charlie |
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |`
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkGfm)
.process(input)
console.log(String(file))
}
The above code shows how remark can be used to format markdown. The output is as follows:
| Alpha | Bravo |
| -------- | ------- |
| 中文 | Charlie |
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |
To improve the alignment of these full-width characters and emoji, pass a
stringLength function that calculates the visual width of cells.
One such algorithm is
string-width.
It can be used like so:
@@ -1,5 +1,6 @@
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
+import stringWidth from 'string-width'
main()
@@ -10,7 +11,7 @@ async function main() {
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |`
const file = await remark()
- .use(remarkGfm)
+ .use(remarkGfm, {stringLength: stringWidth})
.process(input)
console.log(String(file))
The output of our code with these changes is as follows:
| Alpha | Bravo |
| ----- | ------- |
| 中文 | Charlie |
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
remark-parse version 10+ (
remark version 14+).
The previous version (v2) worked with
remark-parse version 9 (
remark
version 13).
Earlier versions of
remark-parse and
remark had a
gfm option that enabled
this functionality, which defaulted to true.
Use of
remark-gfm does not involve rehype (hast) so there are
no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-github
— link references to commits, issues, PRs, and users
remark-breaks
— support breaks without needing spaces or escapes (enters to
<br>)
remark-frontmatter
— support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)
remark-directive
— support directives
remark-math
— support math
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.