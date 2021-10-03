remark plugin to add support for footnotes.
This plugin is affected by the new parser in remark
(
micromark,
see
remarkjs/remark#536).
Use version 2 while you’re still on remark 12.
Use version 3 for remark 13+.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install remark-footnotes
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
Here is a footnote reference,[^1]
another,[^longnote],
and optionally there are inline
notes.^[you can type them inline, which may be easier, since you don’t
have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note.]
[^1]: Here is the footnote.
[^longnote]: Here’s one with multiple blocks.
Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they
belong to the previous footnote.
{ some.code }
The whole paragraph can be indented, or just the first
line. In this way, multi-paragraph footnotes work like
multi-paragraph list items.
This paragraph won’t be part of the note, because it
isn’t indented.
And our module,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkFootnotes from 'remark-footnotes'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.md')
unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkFootnotes, {inlineNotes: true})
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeFormat)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
<p>
Here is a footnote reference,<a href="#fn1" class="footnote-ref" id="fnref1" role="doc-noteref"><sup>1</sup></a>
another,<a href="#fn2" class="footnote-ref" id="fnref2" role="doc-noteref"><sup>2</sup></a>,
and optionally there are inline
notes.<a href="#fn3" class="footnote-ref" id="fnref3" role="doc-noteref"><sup>3</sup></a>
</p>
<p>
This paragraph won’t be part of the note, because it
isn’t indented.
</p>
<section class="footnotes" role="doc-endnotes">
<hr>
<ol>
<li id="fn1" role="doc-endnote">
<p>Here is the footnote.<a href="#fnref1" class="footnote-back" role="doc-backlink">↩</a></p>
</li>
<li id="fn2" role="doc-endnote">
<p>Here’s one with multiple blocks.</p>
<p>
Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they
belong to the previous footnote.
</p>
<pre><code>{ some.code }
</code></pre>
<p>
The whole paragraph can be indented, or just the first
line. In this way, multi-paragraph footnotes work like
multi-paragraph list items.<a href="#fnref2" class="footnote-back" role="doc-backlink">↩</a>
</p>
</li>
<li id="fn3" role="doc-endnote">
<p>
you can type them inline, which may be easier, since you don’t
have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note.<a href="#fnref3" class="footnote-back" role="doc-backlink">↩</a>
</p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkFootnotes.
unified().use(remarkFootnotes[, options])
Plugin to add support for footnotes.
options.inlineNotes
Whether to support
^[inline notes] (
boolean, default:
false).
Passed to
micromark-extension-footnote.
[^this] (in a footnote reference) or
[^this]: (in a
footnote definition) work like link references
![^this doesn’t work][]
Use of
remark-footnotes does not involve rehype
(hast) or user content so there are no openings for cross-site
scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-gfm
— GitHub Flavored Markdown
remark-frontmatter
— Frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)
remark-math
— Math
remark-github
— Auto-link references like in GitHub issues, PRs, and comments
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.