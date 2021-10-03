remark plugin to add support for footnotes.

This plugin is affected by the new parser in remark ( micromark , see remarkjs/remark#536 ). Use version 2 while you’re still on remark 12. Use version 3 for remark 13+.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install remark-footnotes

Use

Say we have the following file, example.md :

Here is a footnote reference,[^1] another,[^longnote], and optionally there are inline notes.^[you can type them inline, which may be easier, since you don’t have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note.] [ ^1 ]: Here is the footnote. [ ^longnote ]: Here’s one with multiple blocks. Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they belong to the previous footnote. { some.code } The whole paragraph can be indented, or just the first line. In this way, multi-paragraph footnotes work like multi-paragraph list items. This paragraph won’t be part of the note, because it isn’t indented.

And our module, example.js , looks as follows:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkFootnotes from 'remark-footnotes' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.md' ) unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkFootnotes, { inlineNotes : true }) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeFormat) .use(rehypeStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

< p > Here is a footnote reference, < a href = "#fn1" class = "footnote-ref" id = "fnref1" role = "doc-noteref" > < sup > 1 </ sup > </ a > another, < a href = "#fn2" class = "footnote-ref" id = "fnref2" role = "doc-noteref" > < sup > 2 </ sup > </ a > , and optionally there are inline notes. < a href = "#fn3" class = "footnote-ref" id = "fnref3" role = "doc-noteref" > < sup > 3 </ sup > </ a > </ p > < p > This paragraph won’t be part of the note, because it isn’t indented. </ p > < section class = "footnotes" role = "doc-endnotes" > < hr > < ol > < li id = "fn1" role = "doc-endnote" > < p > Here is the footnote. < a href = "#fnref1" class = "footnote-back" role = "doc-backlink" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > < li id = "fn2" role = "doc-endnote" > < p > Here’s one with multiple blocks. </ p > < p > Subsequent paragraphs are indented to show that they belong to the previous footnote. </ p > < pre > < code > { some.code } </ code > </ pre > < p > The whole paragraph can be indented, or just the first line. In this way, multi-paragraph footnotes work like multi-paragraph list items. < a href = "#fnref2" class = "footnote-back" role = "doc-backlink" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > < li id = "fn3" role = "doc-endnote" > < p > you can type them inline, which may be easier, since you don’t have to pick an identifier and move down to type the note. < a href = "#fnref3" class = "footnote-back" role = "doc-backlink" > ↩ </ a > </ p > </ li > </ ol > </ section >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkFootnotes .

Plugin to add support for footnotes.

Whether to support ^[inline notes] ( boolean , default: false ). Passed to micromark-extension-footnote .

Notes

Labels, such as [^this] (in a footnote reference) or [^this]: (in a footnote definition) work like link references

(in a footnote reference) or (in a footnote definition) work like link references Footnote definitions work like lists

Image and link references cannot start with carets, so ![^this doesn’t work][]

Security

Use of remark-footnotes does not involve rehype (hast) or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Related

remark-gfm — GitHub Flavored Markdown

— GitHub Flavored Markdown remark-frontmatter — Frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more)

— Frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more) remark-math — Math

— Math remark-github — Auto-link references like in GitHub issues, PRs, and comments

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer