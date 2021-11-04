This is a remark plugin to replace :emoji: to real UTF-8 emojis in text.

Demo

You can find a demo in the following Codesandbox.

Usage

remark () .use ( emoji [, options] );

import {remark} from 'remark' ; import emoji from 'remark-emoji' ; const doc = 'Emojis in this text will be replaced: :dog: :+1:' ; remark().use(emoji).process(doc).then( file => { console .log( String (file)); });

Note that this package is ESM only from v3.0.0 since remark packages migrated to ESM.

Options

Setting to true means that an extra whitespace is added after emoji. This is useful when browser handle emojis with half character length and following character is hidden. Default value is false .

Setting to true means that emoticon shortcodes are supported (e.g. :-) will be replaced by 😃). Default value is false .

License

Distributed under the MIT License.