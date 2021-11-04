This is a remark plugin to replace
:emoji: to real UTF-8 emojis in text.
You can find a demo in the following Codesandbox.
remark().use(emoji [, options]);
import {remark} from 'remark';
import emoji from 'remark-emoji';
const doc = 'Emojis in this text will be replaced: :dog: :+1:';
remark().use(emoji).process(doc).then(file => {
console.log(String(file));
// => Emojis in this text will be replaced: 🐶 👍
});
Note that this package is ESM only from v3.0.0 since remark packages migrated to ESM.
options.padSpaceAfter
Setting to
true means that an extra whitespace is added after emoji.
This is useful when browser handle emojis with half character length and following character is hidden.
Default value is
false.
options.emoticon
Setting to
true means that emoticon shortcodes are supported (e.g. :-) will be replaced by 😃).
Default value is
false.
Distributed under the MIT License.